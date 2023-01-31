Read full article on original website
North Carolinians, travelers react to the suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down off the coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. — North Carolinians and passengers traveling through Wilmington International Airport had plenty of reactions to the suspected Chinese spy balloon traveling through the state Saturday. The Wilmington International Airport had flights grounded after the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon entered it's airspace Saturday. The balloon was shot down...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Burgwin-Wright House holding Colonial medicine talk, demonstration
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Burgwin-Wright House will take guests back in time to learn about the practice and perils of Colonial medicine during a special presentation and demonstration this month. Charles Brett will lead “Summon the Doctor: Common Ailments, Diseases and Remedies in Colonial America” at the Burgwin-Wright...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
ILM director shares airport growth data with UNCW research community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Numbers are taking off as more passengers are taking flight from Wilmington International Airport. After a record-breaking year at ILM, Airport Director Jeff Bourk says they are working to stay ahead of the growth. For example, they’re adding hundreds of new parking spaces. While the...
The Chinese Spy Balloon Has Been Shot Down Over The Atlantic Ocean
U.S. officials say the massive Chinese spy balloon, first seen above Montana, was shot down over U.S. airspace over South Carolina. It is expected to land in U.S.territorial waters, the official said, adding that airspace will be reopened once it’s in the water. The balloon
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community celebrates Groundhog Day at Carolina Beach restaurant
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Many people gathered at a local restaurant to celebrate Groundhog Day, leaning on another groundhog for their winter weather forecast. Event hosts Dick Clark and George Stouffer say it’s been a tradition to hold the Groundhog Day celebration at Shuckin’ Shack since 2011. This was their 12th one.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Reaching new heights: Wilmington teen plans on being youngest American female to climb Mount Everest
WILMINGTON, N.C. — One 15-year-old from New Hanover County has big goals, Mount Everest-sized goals, in fact. River Savante plans on being the youngest American female to ever summit Everest. She’s already hiked to the base camp — a trip that took two weeks— and is now preparing for the even longer and harder journey ahead.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Citizen Studios to open coffee shop in former VFW building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– After being sold last year, a former VFW building in Wilmington is a project in the making. Since August, Paula Baisden, CEO and President of Citizen Studios, has been moving into the former VFW building on Carolina Beach Road to start up the new home for her non-profit film company, Citizen Studios.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington holding celebration following North Front Street, Bijou Park renovations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It took months, but work along North Front Street was recently completed. In recognition of the project, along with Bijou Park renovations, the City of Wilmington is planning a celebration. On February 8th, a gathering is scheduled for the area along North Front Street near...
WECT
City leaders hoping to move forward with the Gateway Project in Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington purchased land on the north end of downtown back in 2021 for the Gateway Project. “In the early 2000s, the entire northern downtown was industrial and MLK Parkway didn’t exist. So since then, that is the primary route for people to enter downtown. And the entire riverfront has basically been redeveloped in now, there’s this still important strategic area that the city is working to see develop in a positive way for downtown,” Dylan Lee with the City of Wilmington said.
WECT
New details on potential minor league baseball and entertainment development on 1,400+ acres in Leland, residents react
Across Wilmington and the country today, people headed out the door this morning in red. Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office requests board approval for evidence audit, animal shelter expansion and more. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has brought requests to the board of commissioners for...
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CareYaya expands new home care opportunity to Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– CareYaya is a new program that fills the gap in caregiver shortages, and gives students in the medical field an opportunity for experience and extra cash. “It’s the best kept secret in the caregiver workforce. It’s all college students who are going into healthcare professions coming...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Plastic Ocean Project changes Wilmington locations
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The non-profit Plastic Ocean Project has moved to the MARBIONC Facility, which is part of the UNCW Crest Research Park. The non-profit’s director says the decision to join the research community at MARBIONC will provide more opportunities for local and worldwide collaboration to figure out quick solution to plastic pollution.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW Softball team receives CAA Championship rings
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The UNCW Softball team received their 2022 CAA Championship rings Thursday night. UNCW defeated Elon 10-2 in the championship game in May of 2022, scoring eight runs in the fifth inning alone. The win marked the team’s first-ever CAA Championship. This year’s squad is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington beekeeper talks new apiary, success of beekeeping classes
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Susan Warwick, coordinator for the New Hanover County Beekeepers Association Bee School, is raising awareness about the crucial role bees play in the environment. Warwick began her beekeeping journey 11 years ago by taking a beginner bee school course and was fascinated by what she...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island refutes travel blog listing it as a dangerous beach
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Oak Island is refuting claims made by an online travel blog, that listed it in 8th place out of 10 deadliest beaches America. “Travel Lens” says the list was developed after analyzing factors like the number of surf zone fatalities and shark attacks since 2010, and the state most at risk for hurricanes.
Search for missing boater continues into North Carolina
On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community members continue search for missing boater in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, has now made its way to the Wilmington area. A large number of civilians and groups putting their boats in the Cape Fear River, hoping to locate the 23-year-old, who has now been missing for a little more than a week.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Powerball jackpot grows to $700 million, 6th largest in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Powerball jackpot continues to roll as Saturday’s jackpot hits $700 million, the sixth largest in Powerball history. A winner on Saturday could claim the jackpot as a $700 million annuity, or $375.7 million in cash. A $1 million winning ticket was sold in...
