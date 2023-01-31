Read full article on original website
10 Reasons Why We Are Excited About The KTM RC 990
KTM built its reputation primarily in off-road competition, before tackling BMW head on in the adventure bike class with the 990, 1090, 1190 and 1290 Adventure models. The company has also built some of the most insane naked sports bikes in the past 20 years, as well as some of the most beginner-friendly road bikes but one pool of motorcycles that KTM has merely dipped its collective toes into is the faired sports bike class. All that is about to change if rumours of a new RC 990 sports bike turn out to be correct. This is why we should be excited about it.
Here’s How CFMoto Plans To Take On The Aprilia Tuono V4 1100
CFMoto is quickly establishing itself as a capable motorcycle manufacturer, thanks to its extensive lineup. What it lacks, however, is a performance-oriented motorcycle, and this is exactly what the Chinese giant aims to fix with its upcoming streetfighter. The patent applications of the said motorcycle - likely called the 1250 NK - have surfaced on the internet, and the leaked data makes it a direct competitor to the lauded Aprilia Tuono V4 1100. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming CFMoto.
10 Reasons Why You Should Own The Harley-Davidson Breakout 117
Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary came with an impressive selection of new models, updates, and changes. Among them was the valiant return of its modern softail chopper, the Breakout. When it was first introduced in 2013, the Breakout was literally the breakout bike of the year as a CVO before the standard model was released. It was flashy, powerful, and a certified head-turner. It enjoyed its time as Harley's factory chopper for a new age before being discontinued in 2020, breaking many hearts in the process. But the newer 2023 version is a bit different when compared to its predecessors. It's bolder. It's faster. It's more muscular. But, more importantly... it's back! So if one of your New Year's resolutions is tearing down the road in this lean, mean, concrete-burning machine, here are ten reasons why that is a great idea!
A 16,000 RPM Kawasaki ZX Is In The Works For 2023
When it comes to sports bikes, Kawasaki makes some of the best, and they are the stuff of legends. Who hasn’t heard of the Kawasaki Ninja, for example? Speaking of which, Kawasaki is developing what could be its most fun Ninja yet. It’s an absurd 16,000 RPM revin’ machine. The ZX-4RR KRT Edition.
Here's Why E-Fuels or Synthetic Fuels Won't Kill Electric Cars
Electric cars are taking the market by storm. They’re efficient, cheap to run, silent, and fast. To have a zero carbon footprint, however, the electricity that charges them needs to come from renewable sources. But are electric cars the only option the automotive industry has to reduce greenhouse gas emissions? And, what about those hardcore auto enthusiasts who love to burn things? And, by burning things, I mean fuel. Wouldn’t it make sense to have a market for them? Provided, of course, it is also carbon-neutral? Some manufacturers seem to think so, and Toyota is a good example. Toyota has been developing internal combustion engines fueled by hydrogen. It also has the Mirai that makes use of hydrogen fuel cells.
Everything You Need To Know About The All-New Volvo EX90
The rate at which electric vehicles are entering the market is astonishing. A few years ago, we barely had any options in terms of EVs, and now we are approaching the “I don’t know which one to choose” phase. Everything is available, from hatchbacks to trucks and everything in between. Now, Volvo is one of the brands that is moving towards full electrification the fastest. Its goal is to release a new electric model every year until 2030. Volvo's latest release is the XE90, a fully electric alternative to the XC90 which will continue to be sold alongside the new vehicle. Underneath, the XE90 is completely new and has nothing to do with its XC variant.
2024 Subaru Impreza: What You Really Need To Know
The Subaru Impreza made its debut in 1992, and for the past three decades, it stood out as a compact car offering all-wheel drive, sportier variants, athleticism, and a bevy of body styles. For 2024, the Impreza will enter its sixth generation, and to mark the occasion, it has been notably revamped, with the automaker claiming it is more “streamlined” to enhance its sporty nature, versatility, and character. The upcoming Impreza has received refreshed styling, a reworked powertrain, more technology and features, and it will only be offered in a single body type. While most of these changes will generally be viewed as positive, there are also some aspects of the ’24 Impreza that may leave Subaru enthusiasts disappointed.
Gold Wings Return for 2023
Touring riders with a penchant for Honda bikes can look forward to the coming year. Honda has announced that it’s bringing the Gold Wing into 2023 with an updated model line. The 2023 lineup features four machines, including Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT, Gold Wing Tour DCT, Gold Wing...
Top 10 Plug-in Hybrids To Watch Out For In 2023
Plug-in Hybrids have only come to light in the last decade or so with cars like the Mitsubishi Montero PHEV bringing this technology to the masses for the first time. That was well over a decade ago and technological advancement in EV propulsion has taken PHEVs to a whole new level, not just in terms of efficiency and emission, but also from a performance standpoint. PHEVs offer the perfect middle ground for people who want to take on electric motoring but like the safety net of a combustion engine. PHEVs also offer performance enthusiasts the instantaneous torque of an electric motor with the sweet exhaust note and top end of an IC engine. So, here's a list of 10 cars available for sale in 2023 that showcase the best of modern PHEV technology.
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Review: Not A Perfect Soft-Top Sports Car, But It Absolutely Stirs The Soul
For the better part of seven decades, the Mercedes SL-Class has remained a pinnacle grand tourer convertible that blended performance thrills with open-air cruising. The 300 SL “Gullwing” of the early 1950s remains one of the most sought-after collector cars to ever hit the road, and for all its generations since, the SL moniker has represented legitimate performance in a small package that, almost always, offered the option to fold the top away.
Naturally Aspirated 513 Big-Block Chevy Makes Over 1,200 HP at 8,500 RPM!
Adding boost is very popular these days, which explains why 1,000-hp engines are nearly commonplace. But there are still builders out there making big power the hard way, with displacement, high compression, big-lift cams, and meticulous assembly so it all stays in one piece. Kjell Adams' 513-inch big-block Chevy is one of these engines and when this monster BBC showed up at Westech Performance, dyno-wrangler and Engine Masters co-host Steve Brule' knew we would want to see the results.
The 2024 Mercedes GLE Hybrid Is Further Proof That Everything Starts With The S-Class
The S-Class has long been a harbinger of things to come for Mercedes. In addition to serving as the Tri-Star’s luxury flagship, the S-Class is often the first model to receive Mercedes’ newest innovations that later become commonplace in “lower” offerings, or the automotive landscape in general. For instance, the W220 generation (1998-2005) S-Class featured cutting-edge innovations like the keyless start and radar-based cruise control, which not only were fitted to later Mercedes models, but are now commonplace even in economy cars. Now, one of the innovative features first implemented in the S-Class, a 48V mild-hybrid system, has worked its way down to Mercedes’ popular midsize SUV, the GLE-Class, which is being completely revamped for 2024. It’s further indication that to see the automotive future, look to the S-Class.
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG E63 Gets Electrified; To Make More Power Than The V-8 Model
Gone are the days of loud inefficient V-8s rumbling between downtown high rises and manicured suburban lawns. As the world embraces electrification and alternative powertrains, Mercedes has long since been at the forefront of the new electric revolution. Now, with the announcement of the all-new 2024 Mercedes AMG E63 with its inline-six engine combined with a hybrid powertrain, Mercedes and its tuning division AMG keep pushing the envelope on what is possible when you combine dino juice engines with powerful electric motors.
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R vs Ninja 400: Five Key Differences
Kawasaki has just dropped the bombshell Ninja ZX-4R for 2023. The sportbike is an ode to four-cylinder, entry-level screamers of yore, and aims to highlight Kawasaki’s modern engineering prowess. However, Team Green already has the Ninja 400 in its portfolio, which is a global hit thanks to its peppy performance, likable ergonomics, and affordable price point. So what exactly does the new Ninja ZX-4R do differently? Well, allow us to explain.
2023 Lamborghini Urus: Performance, Price, And Photos
With the seemingly never-ending demand for more SUVs each year, it should come as no surprise that low-volume manufacturers are trying to get a piece of this multi-billion-dollar market segment. From the performance traditionalists at Ferrari to the sports car zealots at Lotus, no one is immune to the trend. Lamborghini was one of the first players to join this segment, but now this phenomenon has become a new reality for the industry, and one that we welcome with open arms because if the Lamborghini Urus shows us anything, it’s that super-SUVs bring exhilaration to a stale market segment.
