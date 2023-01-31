You may not be able to "borrow" that Netflix login too much longer. This week, Netflix rolled out its new anti-password sharing measures, including device verification when an account is being used outside the home network. If an account is being repeatedly used outside the home wifi network of the account owner, or if a new device tries to connect, Netflix will send the primary account holder a 4-digit verification code which they will have 15 minutes to enter. Those who aren’t part of an account household will now have to get their own account or be added as an “extra member” by the plan's owner for an additional fee.

2 DAYS AGO