After leading the Grizzlies to a much-needed win over the Indiana Pacers, Ja Morant shared thoughts about the tragic death of Tyre D. Nichols. (Photo: Terry Davis) All of the Grizzlies players and coaches know that basketball is not everything. They knew that long before they took the court intending to put the brakes on a five-game skid on the road. And they were freshly reminded of it by the jarring death of Tyre D. Nichols and the video footage that has gripped Memphis – the city they “rep.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO