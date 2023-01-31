ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal tell Memphis Grizzlies to 'quit talking, start playing'

The Memphis Grizzlies celebrated both Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. being named All-Stars on Thursday. But a bit of criticism also came their way on TNT's "Inside The NBA." Hall of Famers Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley chided the Grizzlies for talking too much trash. The Grizzlies have lost six of seven games ahead of facing the Cleveland Cavaliers and Barkley, an infamous trash talker as a player, recalled Morant's comments about his team being fine in the West.
MEMPHIS, TN
theScore

Watch: Cavs' Mitchell, Grizzlies' Brooks ejected after scuffle

Things got a little chippy during Thursday's primetime matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks were both ejected from the game following a scuffle midway through the third quarter. Brooks' aggressive drive to the rim sparked the incident. Brooks appeared...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ja Morant fires back at Grizzlies haters after Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell brawl

The Memphis Grizzlies just can’t stop getting into trouble. On Thursday night, Dillon Brooks had a brawl with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell after an apparent cheap shot. Mitchell swung at the Memphis forward after the latter seemed to intentionally hit the Cavs guard below the belt. Both players were ejected, and Ja Morant and co. eventually lost, bringing them to seven losses in eight games.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Donovan Mitchell has blunt take on Dillon Brooks after fight

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night in a game that featured a third-quarter fight between Memphis’ Dillon Brooks and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell, which resulted in both players getting ejected. Mitchell shared his feelings about Brooks after the game. Unsurprisingly, they were not positive. Brooks has spent his entire career with the Read more... The post Donovan Mitchell has blunt take on Dillon Brooks after fight appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks

Donovan Mitchell is not happy over what transpired between him and Dillon Brooks on Thursday night, and he wants the NBA to take action. Mitchell was ejected for his part in a scuffle that took place during the third quarter of his Cleveland Cavaliers’ 128-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Brooks drove to the basket... The post Donovan Mitchell wants NBA to take action against Dillon Brooks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
New Pittsburgh Courier

As Memphis grapples with a tragedy, Grizzlies grind along with them

After leading the Grizzlies to a much-needed win over the Indiana Pacers, Ja Morant shared thoughts about the tragic death of Tyre D. Nichols. (Photo: Terry Davis) All of the Grizzlies players and coaches know that basketball is not everything. They knew that long before they took the court intending to put the brakes on a five-game skid on the road. And they were freshly reminded of it by the jarring death of Tyre D. Nichols and the video footage that has gripped Memphis – the city they “rep.”
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Dillon Brooks ejected, Memphis Grizzlies drop sixth straight road game at Cleveland

The Memphis Grizzlies found themselves in a position that no team likes to be in. Memphis was trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers at halftime inside Rocket Mortagage Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers are 15-0 at home when leading at halftime, but Desmond Bane and the Grizzlies came out firing trying to end that run. Memphis trailed by 13 at the half, but it got within one point with 7:54 left in the third quarter.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury

Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 111-106 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Doncic got hurt when he fell awkwardly while driving the lane for a dunk attempt with 7:12 left in the third quarter. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram blocked the shot as Doncic collided with Jonas Valanciunas.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Morant and the Grizzlies host the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (24-30, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (32-20, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors. Morant ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game. The Grizzlies have gone 21-4 in home games. Memphis is...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams (knee) available for Grizzlies on Thursday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams is dealing with right knee soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor ahead of the weekend.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

