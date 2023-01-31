Midtown Sacramento nightclub to reopen at new location after 2020 closure. Here’s where

One of midtown’s staple live music and dance club venues will reopen, after shutting its doors more than two years ago.

The Press Club announced on its Facebook that it is returning at a new location. Previously occupying the corner of 2030 P St., the nightclub will reopen a few blocks up at 1119 21st St., where the Midtown Barfly used to be.

The venue, which had been operating since 1992, was having rent trouble during the pandemic shutdowns , The Sacramento Business Journal reported, resulting in its closure. But the Press Club itself wasn’t going to leave Sacramento permanently. The journal reported in 2020 that owner Roger Johnston was planning on moving the Press Club to Midtown Barfly, another one of Johnston’s bars.

The new space will be bigger, Johnston told The Bee in a phone interview Tuesday, and will hold more than 250 people. This increases capacity by 50%, he said, compared to the previous location.

“We’ve done a lot of remodeling at this location,” Johnston said about the new spot. “Everyone’s excited about reopening.”

When does the Press Club open?

To celebrate its return, there will be a grand opening Friday, Feb. 10, featuring DJ Larry and DJ Hawk. It will be open at 4 p.m. for a “pre-party.”

For the first few weeks, according to the Press Club’s Facebook, it will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Friday to Sunday.

