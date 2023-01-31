ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Midtown Sacramento nightclub to reopen at new location after 2020 closure. Here’s where

By Hanh Truong
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O3Pmf_0kXZ3bW000

One of midtown’s staple live music and dance club venues will reopen, after shutting its doors more than two years ago.

The Press Club announced on its Facebook that it is returning at a new location. Previously occupying the corner of 2030 P St., the nightclub will reopen a few blocks up at 1119 21st St., where the Midtown Barfly used to be.

The venue, which had been operating since 1992, was having rent trouble during the pandemic shutdowns , The Sacramento Business Journal reported, resulting in its closure. But the Press Club itself wasn’t going to leave Sacramento permanently. The journal reported in 2020 that owner Roger Johnston was planning on moving the Press Club to Midtown Barfly, another one of Johnston’s bars.

The new space will be bigger, Johnston told The Bee in a phone interview Tuesday, and will hold more than 250 people. This increases capacity by 50%, he said, compared to the previous location.

“We’ve done a lot of remodeling at this location,” Johnston said about the new spot. “Everyone’s excited about reopening.”

When does the Press Club open?

To celebrate its return, there will be a grand opening Friday, Feb. 10, featuring DJ Larry and DJ Hawk. It will be open at 4 p.m. for a “pre-party.”

For the first few weeks, according to the Press Club’s Facebook, it will be open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday and 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Friday to Sunday.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentocityexpress.com

See who’s moving into the vacant building in midtown’s Winn Park

A 3,900 square-foot building at Albert Winn Park that has sat vacant for decades soon will have a new purpose. The Sacramento City Council recently granted approval for the Winn Park building in midtown to be leased to the Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit. The LCAC...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

28th annual Home and Landscape Expo being held at Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO — The pandemic changed many things including the way we live and work. That's being reflected in the 28th annual Home and Landscape Expo this weekend in Sacramento.The finishing touches were being put on a fountain in the pavilion at Cal Expo."It's gotten bigger," Michael Glassman said. "There's over 800 exhibitors here."Glassman, a landscape architect and designer, was on site surveying his display and others."That's one of the reasons I love this show because I can see new products all the time without having to drive all over Sac," he said.The expo showcases not just outdoor entertainment with...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Rick’s Dessert Diner

Hooray for National Carrot Cake Day! Rick’s Dessert Diner is delighted to bring their signature carrot cake and a new (to Rick’s) Southern carrot cake, which is a fabulous recipe with lots of cinnamon and spice – in honor of the occasion, if guests buy one of each, the second slice is ½ off for the weekend!
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

How to find Black-owned businesses in Sacramento

(KTXL) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States has been growing recent years and Sacramento’s businesses are among those swelling numbers. Between 2018 and 2020 the United States Census Bureau recorded an increase of 16,367 Black- owned businesses across the country. To help customers know which businesses are Black-owned the Sacramento Black […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

The Old Spaghetti Factory celebrating 45 years in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of the oldest family-run restaurants in Sacramento is celebrating 45 years in the business. The Old Spaghetti Factory has been up and running on 19th & J streets since 1978. In honor of the major milestone, the restaurant is bringing back its original menu featuring...
SACRAMENTO, CA
franchising.com

Curry Up Now Opens in Sacramento

February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Curry Up Now has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Sacramento. Curry Up Now celebrated the opening of this new location with a giant “burrito cutting” ceremony with attendance from local officials, including mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen as well as a giveaway of more than 1,000 of its famous burritos and bowls.
SACRAMENTO, CA
bisonbrew.com

The Best Breweries In Roseville, CA

Here, away from the hustle and bustle of California’s political hub, you can find a culinary scene that’s brimming with vibrant options, including a growing number of craft breweries. Best Breweries in Roseville. Roseville is part of the greater Sacramento metro area, which comprises seven counties and is...
ROSEVILLE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

56K+
Followers
703
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy