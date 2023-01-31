ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Longhorns Daily News: New, imminent Big 12 schedule will include expansion members UCF, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston

By Xander Peters
Burnt Orange Nation
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 10 Texas travels to Manhattan on Saturday to take on No. 7 Kansas State

The difficult four-game stretch for the No. 10 Texas Longhorns once again takes to the road on Saturday with a matchup against the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. The game will complete the season series for the two programs following last month’s 116-103 win by the Wildcats at the Moody Center — the only home loss of the season for the Longhorns — in which acting head coach Rodney Terry’s team struggled defensively in allowing the most points in regulation in conference history.
MANHATTAN, KS
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Results: Longhorn fans open to a Rick Barnes return

Our SB Nation Reacts Survey this week asked the question “would you want Rick Barnes hired as the head coach at Texas again if both parties were interested?”. Now, this entire question is purely just for fun, with no reports of either Texas or Rick Barnes having any interest in a reunion after the season in case Chris Del Conte reopens the coaching search.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy