Felony charges filed against Round Lake Beach woman accused of illegally performing dental procedures out of her home

Caregiver charged with stealing over $30,000 from elderly victim in Crystal Lake
Police say a caregiver of an elderly victim stole approximately $30,000 in cash from the victim over the span of half a year in Crystal Lake. Maria E. Bell, 44, of McHenry, was charged with aggravated identity theft, a Class 1 felony, and theft exerting authorized control, a Class 2 felony. A criminal complaint filed […]
Lake Forest man accused of stealing $500K from victims in Lake County found guilty in one of several cases
A Lake Forest man has been found guilty in one of several cases after prosecutors accused him of being a “con artist” and defrauding multiple victims out of more than $500,000. Ricky A. Dugo, 55, of Lake Forest, was charged in March 2021 with four counts of felony theft and two counts of felony conspiracy […]
2 years in prison for Woodstock man who attacked and attempted to rob woman in McHenry County
A Woodstock man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for attempting to rob a woman while punching her in McHenry County, court records show. Matthew W. Travis, 26, of Woodstock, was charged in January 2019 with attempted robbery, a Class 3 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Man charged in hammer attack that left his father with facial injuries in Waukegan
A Waukegan man allegedly attacked his father, who is over 60 years old, with a hammer and left him with a severe facial injury in Waukegan, prosecutors said. Sean M. Vargas, 31, of Waukegan, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to an elderly victim, domestic battery physical contact and domestic battery causing bodily harm.
20 days in jail for woman who caused DUI crash that left man with multiple injuries in McHenry
A McHenry woman was sentenced to 20 days in jail for causing a crash that left a man with multiple injuries while she was over three times the legal drinking limit in McHenry. Jessica L. Lane, 33, of McHenry, was charged in August 2021 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, a Class […]
2 women charged after juveniles commit armed home invasion in Mundelein that left victim injured
Two women have been charged after prosecutors say they were an accessory to two juveniles who committed an armed home invasion in Mundelein that left a victim injured. Shayna A. Sparks, 19, of Mundelein, and Amanda Shalley, 20, of Mundelein, were charged with two counts of home invasion and one count of mob action. Charging […]
fox32chicago.com
Kane County man sentenced for DUI crash that left two victims with permanent injuries
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - A South Elgin man has been sentenced to three years for driving under the influence and causing a multi-vehicle crash in 2020. John A. Schwartz, 23, pled guilty in September 2022 to the offense of aggravated DUI with great bodily harm. According to prosecutors, Schwartz was...
Man charged with strangling, beating woman while she was holding toddler in Crystal Lake
A Crystal Lake man has been charged after he allegedly attacked a woman, who was holding a toddler, by strangling and kicking her in Crystal Lake. John H. Boone, 28, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated domestic battery, two counts of domestic battery and child endangerment. A criminal complaint filed in McHenry County Circuit […]
Authorities identify man fatally shot after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan
Authorities have released the identity of a 32-year-old man who died after he allegedly pulled a gun and it “discharged” during a struggle with police in Waukegan. An autopsy performed on Corey D. Chandler, 32, showed he died from a gunshot wound, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office. The Waukegan Police Department responded around […]
Judge rules wrongful death lawsuit against former Antioch resident Kyle Rittenhouse can proceed
A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit, filed by the father of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during the 2020 Kenosha civil unrest, will be allowed to proceed. John Huber, the father of Anthony Huber, filed a complaint in August 2021 in the...
Judge sentences Cary man to 5 years in prison for 4th DUI, causing multi-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake
A Cary man who committed his fourth driving under the influence offense and fled from a multiple-vehicle crash in Crystal Lake has been sentenced to five years in prison. Keith C. Guminski, 48, of Cary, was charged in December 2020 with four counts of aggravated driving under the influence, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with injury and one count of driving on a revoked or suspended license.
Glenview man charged with attempted kidnapping of girl as she exited school bus
GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) – Bond was set at $750,000 Thursday for a Glenview man accused of attempting to kidnap a girl who had just gotten off a school bus this week.Pratib Ranjit, 24, is charged with aggravated battery and unlawful restraint.Glenview police were called for the attempted kidnapping at 3:41 p.m. Monday.In a proffer, an assistant Cook County State's Attorney said the victim was a 13-year-old girl who was walking home in a residential area near a forest preserve from her bus stop after school.The prosecutor said the girl walked from the bus stop on Milwaukee Avenue near Kennicott Lane and turned...
Woodstock police officer awarded ‘officer of the year’ for saving life of student, siblings who were being neglected
A Woodstock police officer was awarded “officer of the year” for saving the lives of six children who were found to be neglected and had to be transported to the hospital. The McHenry County Chiefs of Police Association held its annual Officer of the Year banquet at the McHenry VFW last month. The Woodstock Police […]
fox32chicago.com
Felon gets 8 years in prison for drug, gun possession in Cook County
CHICAGO - A Cook County man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for illegally possessing a loaded handgun and narcotics in west suburban Bellwood. Quincy J. Arnold, 49, pleaded guilty last year to federal firearm and drug charges after officers discovered a semiautomatic handgun and baggies of cocaine and heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop in October.
Elderly man dead after head-on crash in unincorporated Lake Villa: police
UNINCORPORATED LAKE VILLA, Ill. — A 73-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash that took place in Unincorporated Lake Villa Friday night. A 74-year-old man was driving a GMC near route 59 and south of route 132 when police say for an unknown reason, he veered into the southbound lanes of traffic and struck […]
Lake County Sheriff Special Investigations Group seizes record $7 million worth of drugs, 120 illegally possessed guns in 2022
Lake County’s Special Investigations Group seized a record $7 million worth of drugs and 120 illegally possessed firearms and arrested almost 70 suspects in 2022, authorities said. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) is a High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) funded task force. The SIG is the only HIDTA-funded initiative in Lake […]
wiproud.com
Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested
SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
Cook County Sheriff's office issues warning about telephone scam
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday about a telephone scam in which the caller impersonates a Sheriff's office employee.The caller tells the call recipients they must pay a large fine for missing court, or else they will go to jail. The caller then instructs the victim to pay the fine using a money transferring app such as Zelle or Venmo – and warns the victim not to talk to anyone about it, because there is a gag order.The name the caller uses matches the name of a real Sheriff's employee, so an Internet search may lead a victim to conclude it is all legitimate. But it is not.The Sheriff's office emphasized that it does not request payments in such a manner, nor does it accept payments via transfer apps.Anyone who thinks they might have been the victim of the scan can call the Sheriff's Police Investigation Section at (708) 865-4896, or the Sheriff's Police non-emergency number at (847) 635-1188.
WSPY NEWS
Man with weapon taken into custody at Kane County Courthouse
The Kane County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody for allegedly having a weapon at the Kane County Judicial Center in St. Charles Wednesday. The sheriff's office did not specify what kind of weapon. Police say it is an isolated incident and that no one has been hurt....
cwbchicago.com
9 years for driver who killed physician while fleeing Chicago police traffic stop in River North
Chicago — Nearly six years after he fled from Chicago police in River North and crashed into a taxi, killing a Wisconsin doctor, Ammar Hussain has been sentenced to prison. In a deal with prosecutors that allowed the 32-year-old to avoid a first-degree murder conviction, Hussain pleaded guilty to reckless homicide before Judge James Obbish on January 26, according to court records. Obbish handed him a nine-year sentence.
Comments / 13