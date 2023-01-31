Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 NEWSCAST – Football Program Pause, Detention Officers Needed, Athlete of the Week
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Football City U.S.A. is losing one of it’s teams after Legion Collegiate Academy announced today that their football program has been paused until further notice. York County Sheriff’s Office is using the Facebook Live Feature to give their followers a look at...
qcnews.com
Student makes ‘joking’ comment about shooting up middle school in Lancaster, officials say
LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A student at Buford Middle School in Lancaster is accused of making a “joking” comment about shooting up the school, administrators said Thursday. The school’s administration was made aware Thursday of a threat made by a student, according to a message...
cn2.com
Clover firefighter awarded York County Firefighter of the Year
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Congratulations to Clover Firefighter Fred Taylor for being selected as the York County Firefighter of the Year. Taylor was presented this award at the recent Fire Chief’s Banquet.
cn2.com
York County Sheriff’s Office Holds Virtual Ride-Along Ahead of Hiring Event
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Thursday, February 2nd, the York County Sheriff’s Office began using Facebook Live to show off what it is like to work at the Detention Center in the latest edition of their ongoing series, #RideWithYoCo. The virtual ride-along has since ended but...
Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight
Videos circulating on social media appear to show the principal at Anson High School putting a student in a headlock chokehold, and now the Wadesboro Police Department tells Channel 9 it’s looking into the incident.
cn2.com
CN2 SPORTS – More students sign college intent letters
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Another day brings another round of schools celebrating student athletes signing college letters of intent. Plus, we have highlights and reaction from a remarkable win for the Winthrop men’s basketball team. Here’s CN2 Jeremy Wynder with your Thursday Sports Report.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln Charter School installs lactation pods
LINCOLNTON – It’s a need that some don’t think about until they need it or know someone who does – a safe, clean and private place to either nurse a baby or breast pump. Both Lincoln Charter campuses had run out of room and providing a place for mothers who had the need to breast pump had become difficult, according to Heidi Martin, Lincoln Charter School’s staff engagement officer. For security purposes, many of the rooms at Lincoln Charter School have cameras installed.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Former deputy terminated, arrested on grand larceny charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced today’s arrest and termination of former deputy sheriff Jason N. Edward after he was charged on four counts of Grand Larceny over $10,000 and one count of Conspiracy. Officials say the department’s command staff were notified in mid-January by...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'It's history': HBCU alumnus calling for church facility to be saved in notable Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church is a historic staple in the Charlotte community. The notable building, owned by Johnson C. Smith University, is located off Campus Street in Biddleville, Charlotte's oldest surviving Black neighborhood. Decades back, when JCSU was known as Biddle University, the congregation...
WBTV
‘Jail cells are open’: Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County District Attorney and Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Chief have voiced their frustrations regarding low bonds set for violent offenders. 47-year-old Demont Forte was arrested Tuesday, facing charges of assault by strangulation, felony stalking, assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault...
cn2.com
York County homeless population at all time high
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County recently held its Point in Time Count. A time where volunteers with United Way of York County, CACH and others go out into the community to identify homeless individuals. Preliminary results show York County’s homeless population sadly continues to grow.
Missing Lancaster teen found safe
LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster police have located a missing 16-year-old/. Police said the teen was originally last seen at Lancaster High School around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, police say. Download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app for the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts. It's available for...
qcnews.com
Suspected Chinese spy balloon passes Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The suspected Chinese spy balloon that has hovered over the U.S. this week could be seen passing by near Charlotte on Saturday, alarming, as well as piquing the curiosity, of onlookers across the Carolinas. The balloon was spotted over Charlotte shortly before 10...
wfmynews2.com
Busted! | North Carolina K9 accused of stealing doughnuts from teacher's desk
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville Police Department K9 has been accused of stealing doughnuts from a teacher's desk at Mooresville High School. Police said the investigation began when officers noticed a string of disappearances of food items from desks and tables around the facility. Similar reports then came in from Mooresville High School. That's when detectives began an investigation into a possible serial snack and sandwich thief.
WBTV
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
WITN
FBI: Two substation shootings not believed connected; rewards offered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI in Charlotte says two recent electrical substation shootings in North Carolina are not believed to be connected. In December, someone fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations that left some 45,000 people without power for up to five days. Then on January 17th, an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was also fired upon.
cn2.com
Circus Day, park improvements, new tennis courts, set to come to Fort Mill
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chris Sardelli with the Town of Fort Mill joined CN2’s Renee O’Neil in the studio to update the community on fun happenings taking place in the town!. Sardelli shared information on the town’s Capital Projects which include playground upgrades at Walter...
Exclusive: Wife talks about late husband, lawsuit against Mooresville
A woman suing the town of Mooresville spoke out for the first time in an exclusive interview with Queen City News. Amy Craven is suing the Town of Mooresville after police fatally shot her husband.
cn2.com
Lancaster Police Chief Previews Reorganization Action Plan at his First Standing Committee Meeting
LANCASTER CITY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster Police Department held a standing committee meeting this Tuesday, January 31st, to discuss some potential changes in the departments organizational structure that new Police Chief Don Roper would like to see made over the next year. CN2’s Zane Cina attended that...
WBTV
Rock Hill man struggles to heal after surviving shooting nearly a year ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Life for 28-year-old Travis Rowell changed forever after going to help a friend in March of 2022. “She called me and said she didn’t feel safe at her house,” Rowell shared. “She said, ‘could you come over? I don’t feel safe.’”
