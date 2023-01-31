Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date

Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.

Louisiana athlete Ju’Juan Johnson is ready to make a decision. The Lafayette native, and priority LSU target, has revealed his final three schools and set a commitment date for February 4th.

Johnson will decide between LSU, Florida and Colorado. After taking his final official visit last weekend to see what Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have to offer, Johnson has officially visited all three finalists with a decision ready to be made.

The 2024 athlete can do it all. He’s played quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and more for Lafayette Christian Academy, but is projected to play in the secondary once in college.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder emerged on the recruiting scene last summer by earning his first seven scholarship offers, including the likes of LSU, Alabama and Texas A&M after dominant camp performances in June.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2022, Johnson went on to showout for the Knights by passing for 3,976 yards and 43 touchdowns while rushing for 1,284 yards and 17 additional scores.

Johnson has been a priority target for Brian Kelly and this program ever since an offer was extended. He’s been to campus on several occasions, but it’ll be a fight to secure the youngster.

A dive into the competition:

Florida

Johnson has ties to Florida Head Coach Billy Napier given his time in Lafayette. The two formed a relationship that quickly carried over once Napier went to Gainesville. After the Gators hosted Johnson for an official visit, all signs pointed in that direction, but the Tigers have kept their foot on the gas.

A key piece to Johnson’s recruitment is defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. Raymond, who was with LSU for some time and recruited the state of Louisiana for years, has also developed a relationship with Johnson.

There are Louisiana ties all over the Florida staff, making it that much more of a battle for LSU when it comes to securing Johnson.

Colorado

When Deion Sanders took his coaching skills to Boulder, it immediately attracted the top defensive backs in the country to want to suit up for the legend. Fast forward to Johnson receiving an offer and projected to play defensive back in college, it made the Buffs that much more of a likely destination.

Sanders and his coaching staff secured the last visit for Johnson. How much of a factor will this play in his decision? Time will tell.

Johnson is certainly prepared to make a decision, and with LSU having the edge, it’ll be interesting to see what happens on Saturday after a final recruitment visit was taken over the weekend.

Brian Kelly’s Recruiting Message:

“We’re going to identify the best prospects throughout the country and you’ll see that in this signing class. We’ll have players from the northeast, the midwest, the west coast. But our base will be Louisiana and the south,” Kelly said. “When you’re LSU and you have a brand that’s so recognizable, you can’t have blinders on either. Our scope and vision is national but it’s not like we’re pulling four guys out of every state. We’re gonna have a heavy influence in the state of Louisiana, like we should.”

“I think within a calendar year we could be looking to turn over 70 scholarships,” Kelly said. “I certainly don’t think it’s going to be in the mid to high 30s [as the norm]. I think that’s outside the lines. I do believe the high 20s is going to be the norm. I remember years where it was 18, I think those days are over.”

“You don’t want to jump every year into the transfer portal when it comes to the cornerback position. We did this year because there was such a need to put together a representative group. I think there’s gonna be a heavy influence on freshmen and that’s the way we want to build,” Kelly said. “Does that mean we won’t look at transfers? No, it doesn’t mean we’ll close the door on that, but last year they were one year and done. We’re not looking in that respect. Corners would have to have more than one season of competition left if we go that route.”