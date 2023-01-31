Read full article on original website
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Meet friends for a pint at these Cleveland breweriesJackie MyersCleveland, OH
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's Attempt to Eliminate 140 Police Positions to Balance Budget: Recruitment Efforts FailedBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in
AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
tourcounsel.com
Great Lakes Mall | Shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio
Great Lakes Mall is a shopping mall in Mentor, Ohio on Mentor Avenue (U.S. Route 20), approximately 20 miles (32 km) northeast of Cleveland. The mall now has 126 stores. The anchor stores are Round 1 Entertainment, Dillard's, Planet Fitness, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Firestone and Macy's.
Cain Park summer stage offerings to include ‘Rent,’ ‘Fun Home’: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- February is surely the coldest month of the year, but the folks at Cain Park are encouraging us to look ahead to warmer times. To get us started, they have announced two productions scheduled for the Cleveland Heights park’s Alma Theater this summer. They are the rock musical “Rent” and the introspective “Fun Home.”
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio
LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
clevelandmagazine.com
The Common Ground Invites Medina Makers Into Its Newly Repurposed Space
With makers taking up permanent spots, a coffee shop and pop-up shops, this new space is brimming with creativity. By Gracie Wilson. The local shopping scene is alive and well in Northeast Ohio, but in Medina, some might argue it’s the lifestyle of the city. Now, thanks to the inception of The Common Ground, that way of life continues to grow.
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District hosts job fair
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is hosting a job fair in February.
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Nonprofits should not have to compete with big-box chains to care for those who need it most: Tony Thomas
CLEVELAND -- Right now, you can earn a higher wage at Amazon, Target or even Taco Bell than what we can offer you at Welcome House. How on Earth are nonprofits who cater to, focus on and dedicate ourselves to supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities supposed to compete with that?
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
Watch: Crews break ground on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
Ground was officially broken Wednesday in Mayfield Village for the 11th FOX 8 St. Jude Dream Home.
New York landlord refuses to fix heating system and water damage in Cleveland apartment complex, tenants say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Tenants of a Cleveland apartment complex say their landlord refuses to fix leaks, mold and problems with heating, despite the frigid temperatures. As a result, tenants of an apartment complex at 12500, 12600, and 12701 Shaker Blvd. are seeking to withhold rent from Shaker Heights Apartments Owner, LLC until the problems are remedied, city officials and others said at a Wednesday press conference.
a-z-animals.com
Where is the World’s Largest Sandstone Quarry?
Stone and marble are widely used in the construction of landmarks and structures throughout the world. Carrara in Tuscany, Italy, Portland Quarry in England, Paros and Pentellic Quarries in Greece, and Rutland Quarry in Vermont, United States, are among the most renowned quarries on the globe. With so many quarries...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Canton, Ohio
Places to visit in Canton, OH. The city of Canton is located in northeast Ohio. There are several things to do while in the area, such as visiting the McKinley Presidential Library and Museum. This museum chronicles the life of the 25th president, William McKinley. Canton is a city that...
Ohio is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine, and pizza is no exception. Whether you’re in the mood for classic pepperoni or something more adventurous, there’s a pizza for everyone in the Buckeye State. Here are ten of the best pizzas you can find in Ohio:
The power of the human-animal bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who do you think of when you hear the phrase “man’s best friend”? Your dog? Your cat?
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland Fail
Cleveland, OH. - The City of Akron, Ohio, is aggressively searching for men and women to join their police academy. In Summit County, Akron has expanded its search to the inner City of Cleveland. With crime skyrocketing throughout parts of the State of Ohio, cities are preparing for massive recruitment of qualified men and women who want a career in law enforcement. The City of Akron has implemented a billboard campaign throughout the City of Cleveland looking for potential candidates.
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
Family believes higher power kept small children away from deadly Akron fire
Kristal Horn finds small comfort remembering the last words she heard from her daughter, Arika Rogers, over the phone Tuesday afternoon.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
