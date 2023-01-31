22-Year-Old Basketball Coach Busted Impersonating 13-Year-Old Player

YouTube/WAVY

A 22-year-old junior varsity girl’s basketball assistant coach was apparently willing to do whatever it took to win—including impersonating a 13-year-old player. Arlisha Boykins has been fired after she allegedly tossed on a jersey of an absent player and played alongside the teens of Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia during their Jan. 21 game. Video footage obtained by WAVY shows Boykins suited up and scoring baskets as though she’s just another member of the team. The Portsmouth Public Schools system has opted to call the season quits as a result, and the father of the impersonated child is demanding a formal apology. He said his daughter won’t be returning to the school next year.

Read more at The Daily Beast.