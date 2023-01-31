Jesse Edward Key, age 93, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Jesse Edward was born January 14, 1930, to the late Gus Franklin Key and Mary Ruth Shelby Key. He was a farmer for 20 years or more. He was also a welder, a steel worker, and a crane operator for Langford’s Welding and Steel Works, Inc. both prior to and after his time in the service. From 1953 to 1956, he was a Sergeant in the 101st Airborne. Later, he worked for TVA Cumberland City, where he retired as a boilermaker.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO