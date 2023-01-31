Read full article on original website
News in Clarksville: Winter storm, Roxy funding, Fort Campbell trial and other top stories this week
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Here’s a look at the top local news stories from Clarksville Now this week. Roxy theater funding safe, council postpones vote on parking passes: After weeks of discussion, the City Council voted to continue funding the Roxy Regional Theatre. Also, they postponed a vote requesting free downtown parking for themselves. READ MORE.
Fort Campbell soldiers rappel game ball into APSU Dunn Center for Military Appreciation Night | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University basketball hosted Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, with soldiers rappelling from the rafters of the Dunn Center and shooting hoops with the team. Thursday’s game against Liberty University was sponsored by Altra Federal Credit Union, who gave away military-themed Austin...
Jesse Edward Key
Jesse Edward Key, age 93, of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Jesse Edward was born January 14, 1930, to the late Gus Franklin Key and Mary Ruth Shelby Key. He was a farmer for 20 years or more. He was also a welder, a steel worker, and a crane operator for Langford’s Welding and Steel Works, Inc. both prior to and after his time in the service. From 1953 to 1956, he was a Sergeant in the 101st Airborne. Later, he worked for TVA Cumberland City, where he retired as a boilermaker.
Barbara Ann Perry
Barbara Ann Nicholson Perry, beloved Wife, Moma, and Moma B, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born June 25, 1941 in Clarksville, TN to the late Robert and Darlene (Watts) Nicholson. She was a 1959 graduate of Clarksville High School.
Brave jumpers take Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Saturday was a sunny day with the temperature around 42 degrees at 11 a.m., and the water temperature was around 40 degrees as more than 40 brave souls jumped in the water at Sango Pool & Spa to raise funds for Special Olympics Tennessee.
Clara Peck
Clara Irene Foreman Peck, age 96, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Billy J. Groves
Billy Joe Groves, age 85, of Cunningham, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held 12 noon Saturday, February 4, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Benton Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
APSU finds joy in hosting Tennessee College Honors Council Annual Conference
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Feb. 10-11, Tennessee’s top college students will visit Austin Peay State University to examine the mysterious and elusive emotion of joy during the 2023 Tennessee College Honors Council (TCHC) Annual Conference. For Dr. Tim Winters, director of the APSU honors program and TCHC president,...
APSU partners with Arts and Heritage Council for series on tobacco’s role in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Arts and Heritage Council and College of Arts & Letters at Austin Peay State University are partnering to offer a series of programs on Montgomery County’s history with tobacco. Hailed as the “Dark-fired Tobacco Capital of the World,” Clarksville owes its growth and...
Teresa Ann Tinsley
A Celebration of Life service for Teresa Ann Tinsley, age 67, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, February 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Pastor Rose Taylor and Minister Demetrius Holland will officiate. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again, Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Helen G. Nicholson
Helen Gupton Nicholson, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Dogwood Bend Senior Living. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Helen was...
F&M Bank Arena: What to expect when it opens this summer in Clarksville | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – With the heavy lifting done, the F&M Bank Arena is just about ready for move-in day. This week, Miles Markiewicz, director of sales and marketing for the arena, joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about concerts, APSU basketball, hockey at the Ford Ice Center, and everything else that visitors can expect when the arena opens in July.
Rossview High guard earns Player of the Week for scoring display through 3 games
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High junior guard Cameryn Ward has been honored as Clarksville Now Player of the Week after his scoring display through three games. The Hawks’ won all three of their contests during the week of Jan. 23, and part of their success can be...
Daddy Overboard: Starting over without bedtime stories, ‘serd’ fights, Disney movies | COMMENTARY
Commentary by Chris Smith, editor-in-chief of Clarksville Now. Just a few weeks ago, my youngest kid gave us goodbye hugs and hopped in the car, loaded down with spare furniture and Red Bull, to make the long drive back to college. We’re getting used to these goodbyes – they happen...
Top rock songs this week on Z97.5
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Here’s the countdown of rock songs that rose to the top on Z97.5 this week. Tune in daily to 97.5 FM for everything that rocks, or check out the Z97.5 streaming station. 10. Just Pretend by Bad Omens. 9. Jack by Hardy. 8....
MISSING PERSON: Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Donald Lockhart. He was last seen Friday evening at his home in the Timber Court Drive area, and it’s believed he left on foot. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.
Harry Potter Book Night brings hundreds of wizards, muggles to library in Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library hosted its ninth annual Harry Potter Book Night, and close to 700 fans of all ages took a magical journey through the library. The evening included local magician Russ Nowack sharing the magic of Harry Potter, and Mr. Richie...
APSU collaboration offers free 2022 tax preparation services
CLARKSVILLE, TN – For the sixth year, the Austin Peay State University College of Business will partner with United Way of Greater Nashville to offer free tax preparation services for individuals earning less than $66,000 annually through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. The program is available as part of a service-learning course led by Jennifer Thayer, assistant professor of accounting. Through the program, students earn advanced IRS certifications and practical application skills.
City and county financial offices to open Saturdays in February
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office and the City of Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will be open on Saturdays during February to help citizens paying property taxes. City of Clarksville. The City of Clarksville Finance and Revenue Department will be open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30...
Customs House Museum hosts Champagne & Chocolate | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Close to 200 guests shared their evening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center for savory snacks, sweet bites, and of course champagne and chocolate. Champagne & Chocolate is the museum’s premier winter fundraiser and featured live music, and a silent auction filled...
