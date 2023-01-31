The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 5-1 lead just over 11 minutes to go in the game but watched the East Grand Green Wave score three times in a span of six and a half minutes and were within 5-4 with 2:23 to go in the game. The Pirates Addie Fee scored a power play goal with four seconds to go in the game to put it away for sure as the Pirates defeated the Green Wave for the third time this year, 6-4 at the Kim Braaten Arena in Mayville, North Dakota.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO