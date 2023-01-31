Read full article on original website
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FFA PLACE WELL AT VARIOUS REGION 1 FFA CDES WITH FISH AND WILDLIFE QUALIFYING FOR STATES
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Crookston FFA competed in various Region 1 FFA CDE’s at UMC. The Fish and Wildlife team came in 6th place and qualified for state. Brandon Wandrie placed second out of 75 individuals. The Fish and Wildlife CDE requires competitors to identify Minnesota wildlife mammals, game birds, non-game birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians, and insects. They also answer questions about wildlife characteristics, wildlife monitoring technology and management, and current issues facing Minnesota wildlife.
kroxam.com
CHS BUILDER’S CLUB COLLECTS ITEMS FOR CROOKSTON CARE AND SHARE
The Crookston Builders Club members collected items for the Crookston Care and Share over the last week and a half. Great job helping out your community!. A picture of all the clubs with all the items they collected can be seen below-
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 4, 2023
The Crookston High School Drama Club will participate in One Act Sections at the Lake of the Woods today. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go today at 2:00 p.m. The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest will be held on Sunday, February 5, at noon,...
kroxam.com
Randy Goosen – Notice of Passing
Randy Goosen, 62, of Fisher, MN, passed away early Thursday morning, February 2, 2023, in Benedictine Living Community Crookston. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT PROVIDES SAMPLE BALLOT FOR PUBLIC REFERENDUM
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a special election has been called and will be held in and for Independent School District No. 593 (Crookston), Minnesota, on February 14, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to vote on the following question:. School District Question. Approval of School...
kroxam.com
Ray Ernest Ecklund – Time of Service Announcement
Raymond Ernest “Ray” Ecklund, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home early Wednesday afternoon, February 1, 2023, with his loving wife, Pam, at his side. A Mass of Christian Burial honoring the life of Ray Ecklund will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston with The Rev. Msgr. David Baumgartner, presiding. Visitation with the family will be for one prior to the service. The Mass will be live-streamed by logging on to www.crookstoncathedral.com and clicking on the prompt to view.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL HOSTS HAWLEY – LIVE STREAMED
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team will play its third big Section 8AA game of the week as they host the Hawley Nuggets at the Crookston High School Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and KROX will have the video stream starting with the RiverView Health pre-game show at 3:00 p.m. We will join the game on the radio after Red Lake Falls Boys hockey.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL HOLDS ON TO BEAT WADENA-DEER CREEK
FIRST HALF – — Crookston had a slow start and got behind 6-2 in the first four minutes of the game, with the only basket by Halle Winjum. Crookston stopped the run with a Winjum pass to a wide-open Isabelle Smith in the corner, and she made a three-point shot to bring the Pirates within a 6-5 deficit.
kroxam.com
Sister Francella Gust – OBIT
Sister Francella Gust, age 90, died on February 2, 2023, at Villa Saint Vincent, Crookston, MN. Sister Francella was born at home on October 10, 1932, in Tabor, MN, the tenth of eleven children of John Jacob Gust and Frances Ann (Kotrba) Gust. At baptism, she was given the name Frances.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRL’S HOCKEY BUILD UP BIG LEAD AND HANG ON TO A 6-4 OVER EAST GRAND FORKS
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team built up a 5-1 lead just over 11 minutes to go in the game but watched the East Grand Green Wave score three times in a span of six and a half minutes and were within 5-4 with 2:23 to go in the game. The Pirates Addie Fee scored a power play goal with four seconds to go in the game to put it away for sure as the Pirates defeated the Green Wave for the third time this year, 6-4 at the Kim Braaten Arena in Mayville, North Dakota.
kroxam.com
FEBRUARY FITNESS FEVER BEGINS THIS SUNDAY WITH WINTER FEST
Fitness Fever is back for the month of February, featuring some great outdoor activity locations across Polk County again this year. Polk County Public Health, the Polk County Wellness Coalition, and community partners and volunteers are excited to highlight this year’s outdoor family activities and the variety of active living choices available in the area. Outdoor family activities across Polk County will be offered every Sunday in February and are free for the entire region.
kroxam.com
ROSEAU SCORES THREE QUICK SECOND PERIOD GOALS TO BEAT CROOKSTON
The Roseau Rams scored three goals in the first four minutes and five seconds of the second period and would go on to a 4-1 win over the Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team at the Crookston Sports Center on Senior Night!. To start the game, both teams appeared to...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 4, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Jay Cameron Agnew, 64, of Mahnomen, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Darin Dewayne Stone, 43, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree DUI. Eduardo Gutierrez Jr., 56, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone.
kroxam.com
AMERICAN CRYSTAL SUGAR AWARDS $5,000 TO SCRUFFY TAILS HUMANE SOCIETY
American Crystal Sugar awarded Scruffy Tails Humane Society a check for $5,000 to help with badly needed renovations to give the dogs and cats a safe, secure, and enriching environment. The Humane Society of Polk County, Inc was founded as a 501(c)(3) in January 1982 with a desire to help...
kroxam.com
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY HANGS ON TO BEAT GREENWAY 4-3
The Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team was able to score two goals in the third period and build up a lead in a 4-3 win over the Greenway Raiders on Saturday afternoon from Cardin Hunt Arena. FIRST PERIOD – — For as much offensive firepower as the...
