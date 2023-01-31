After facing off against Demogorgons in "Stranger Things" and child-devouring clowns in the "It" movies, Finn Wolfhard has undoubtedly seen some stuff in his young years. It was with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" though, that he took somewhat of a backseat as Trevor Spengler (grandson of Egon), leaving Mckenna Grace as his on-screen sister, Phoebe, to pick up the proton pack and take charge against paranormal entities. That's not to say he didn't have a part to play in the latest installment of busting action. Eventually, Trevor joins the fight when Gozer (Olivia Wilde) tries to make a comeback leading to an unpredictable battle with added marshmallows. Of course, end-of-the-world matters such as this aren't to be laughed at. The rare exception is if there's an off-the-cuff joke to be had, in which case you should totally go with it.

1 DAY AGO