Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Tobolowsky Could Play Any Character In James Gunn's New DCU If Hollywood Wasn't Full Of Cowards
"The singular character has no important qualities. He is not kind, or loved, or smart. He is only a pair of glasses and a toboggan cap." Stephen Tobolowsky, November 15, 2020, writing about "Where's Waldo?" The process of creating a motion picture is just shy of alchemic. Thousands upon thousands...
James Gunn's Classic Superman Sounds Great, But Please Leave Those Red Trunks In The Past
Trunks! They're great on a beach, awesome when you're doing sports, and handy in a pinch when someone has stolen all your other clothes and they're all that stands between you and the world. But are they suitable for a Superman?. DC Studios co-head, comics fan extraordinaire, and Superman rebooter...
Stephen Lang Never Stopped Preparing To Reprise His Role As Colonel Quaritch In Avatar: The Way Of Water
In 2009, "Avatar" came out of seemingly nowhere to dominate the box office. To this day, it remains the highest-grossing movie of all time, and its legacy will only grow with the continued success of its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water." As of this writing, the sequel has grossed over $2 billion, joining a very exclusive club of films. With its run in theaters not slowing down any time soon, it's safe to say it could easily make as much money, if not more, as its predecessor.
The Big Bang Theory Creators Felt Like They Messed Up With The Original Iteration Of Penny
"The Big Bang Theory" had an enormously successful 12 seasons on CBS, remaining the most popular show on television throughout its run (via Variety). Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, although the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended had more to do with Jim Parsons' desire to move on to other projects rather than low ratings. In fact, the series finale drew in over 18 million viewers.
George P. Wilbur, Stuntman Who Played Michael Myers, Dead At 81
Veteran stuntman George P. Wilbur — who was one of the only actors to portray Michael Myers more than once in the "Halloween" movies — died Wednesday, February 1, at the age of 81. His passing was confirmed by fellow stuntman Chris Durand, who played Michael in "Halloween H20: 20 Years Later" (via Horror Geek Life).
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
How A Debate Over Spider-Man's Web-Shooters Forever Reshaped Internet Fandom In The Worst Ways
In our current age of digital hyperconnectivity, everyone has grown accustomed to internet outrage. These days, you can't throw a virtual rock without hitting a tweeted hot take, or a ravenous Reddit thread, about something silly that users desperately need off their chests. In mainstream media, as nostalgic IP is rebooted and retooled every few years, fans often feel ownership and entitlement over these properties, leading to some of the worst chatter on the interwebs.
The Big Bang Theory Fans Think The Writers Overlooked A Great Stuart Storyline
In the Season 7 finale of "The Big Bang Theory," entitled "The Status Quo Combustion," Sheldon (Jim Parsons) goes into a personal crisis when everything around him is changing, culminating in him discovering that Stuart's (Kevin Sussman) comic book store had burned down. Luckily, Howard and Bernadette are struggling to find someone to take care of Howard's mother, and Stuart takes over that role and becomes her new caretaker. Fans were so worried about Stuart's store that, at a 2014 Comic-Con panel, showrunner Steven Molaro had to assure fans that the show would not continue on without a comic book store (via THR).
Avatar: The Way Of Water Sinks Titanic At All-Time International Box Office
Whoever may have felt that the world has no room for an "Avatar" sequel so many years after the original has been eating exclusively crow since "Avatar: The Way of Water" dropped. Completely unbothered by the fact that well over a decade has passed between the original and the follow-up, the audiences have lined up to witness the latest visual Na'vi feast.
TV Actors Who Returned To Television With A Hit After Failed Movie Careers
These days, television and movies are almost indistinguishable from each other to an extent. Things all sort of blur together on streaming services, where viewers often don't differentiate between films and extended episodes of series — and this is spurred on by the fact that most series have the look and the budget of a major Hollywood production. Furthermore, when actors like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, and Paul Giamatti are all doing TV shows, the previous sharply-drawn line between the big and small screens is virtually nonexistent.
Finn Wolfhard Doesn't Foresee Mike Dying In Season 5 Of Stranger Things
It's been a few months since the epic Season 4 finale of "Stranger Things" made its way to streaming land. While the last batch of Season 4 episodes arguably ranks among the series' best to date, the waning moments of the finale left fans with more questions than it did answers. That's saying a lot as Season 4 actually did give up some major details about not only where the Upside Down came from, but who exactly is calling the shots in the creepy alternate dimension.
Why Charlene Cooper From The Blacklist Looks So Familiar
Over the past couple of seasons, there have been some pretty substantial shakeups on NBC's long-running thriller series "The Blacklist." But the more things change in the world of special agents, double agents, and international baddies, the more they stay the same. And heading into "The Blacklist" Season 10, criminal mastermind turned FBI informant Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader) plays puppet master in his endeavors to do, well, whatever the heck it is he's actually trying to do these days.
M. Night Shyamalan Compares Working On Knock At The Cabin To Servant - Exclusive
M. Night Shyamalan's 15th feature film as a director and screenwriter, "Knock at the Cabin," finds him working in territory that will be familiar to his fans, but with a twist: This dark thriller, which walks a thin line between the psychological and the supernatural, is just the second of his movies that Shyamalan has directed and scripted from previously existing material.
Servant: Facts Only M. Night Shyamalan's Biggest Fans Know About The Apple TV Series
As Dorothy and Sean Turner of "Servant" learn, finding good childcare can be a tricky business. But things get even trickier when the person they invite into their home to care for their son Jericho turns out to be a cultist with some pretty screwy supernatural talents. With its four...
Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Finn Wolfhard Was Grateful For The Leeway To Improvise
After facing off against Demogorgons in "Stranger Things" and child-devouring clowns in the "It" movies, Finn Wolfhard has undoubtedly seen some stuff in his young years. It was with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" though, that he took somewhat of a backseat as Trevor Spengler (grandson of Egon), leaving Mckenna Grace as his on-screen sister, Phoebe, to pick up the proton pack and take charge against paranormal entities. That's not to say he didn't have a part to play in the latest installment of busting action. Eventually, Trevor joins the fight when Gozer (Olivia Wilde) tries to make a comeback leading to an unpredictable battle with added marshmallows. Of course, end-of-the-world matters such as this aren't to be laughed at. The rare exception is if there's an off-the-cuff joke to be had, in which case you should totally go with it.
Ren & Stimpy Creator John Kricfalusi Has Harsh Words About Family Guy's Animation
John Kricfalusi (John K.) brought the "Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy" to cartoon fanatics with the exploits of his irreverent Chihuahua, Ren Höek, and the dog's chummy cat, Stimpy (Billy West), in "The Ren & Stimpy Show." The animated series aired on Nickelodeon from 1991 until 1995, with its final season appearing on MTV in 1996. The ground-breaking show was the brainchild of the man who voiced Ren, and John K. has his own ideas on the state of animation in the 21st century.
Anna Kendrick Thought Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World Would Be A 'Tough Buy' For Audiences
Although it may not seem like it today, "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" was far from an instant hit when it was released in 2010. In fact, it wasn't successful at the box office whatsoever, earning only $47 million worldwide on a budget of roughly $60 million. On paper, "Scott...
Sarah Chalke Loves That Beth's Love Life Catches Rick And Morty Viewers 'Off-Guard'
While the focus of "Rick and Morty" — Adult Swim's hit animated comedy from Dan Harmon and the now-fired Justin Roiland — is on its titular scientist and grandson duo, the rest of the main cast has always remained just as interesting. Spencer Grammer brings a blast of sardonic chill to the teenage Summer Smith. Chris Parnell is delightfully wimpy as husband and father Jerry Smith. But of all the family members, it is Beth Smith, voiced by Sarah Chalke, who often goes to the most extreme emotional places during the storylines that center her.
Breaking Bad's Krysten Ritter Compares The Series' Ending To Six Feet Under And All Is Lost
"Breaking Bad" may have ended all the way back in 2013, but its presence as a staple of pop culture hasn't really diminished. Obviously, this has been helped tremendously by the equally lauded spin-off prequel series "Better Call Saul," which only just ended in 2022. But "Breaking Bad" is a show that stands on its own two proverbial feet — the series was nominated for a staggering 58 Emmy Awards during its run and won 16 altogether, across its five-season run.
Amy Ryan Shed Real Tears While Filming Michael And Holly's Proposal Scene On The Office
Much of the romance discourse surrounding "The Office" centers on Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). However, just as much attention should be paid to the various loves of Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Michael was a bit of an awkward guy, so it made sense he didn't always do well in the love department. He had some pretty clear misses early on in the show's run, but then came the love of his life — Holly Flax (Amy Ryan).
Looper
16K+
Followers
61K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0