mdislander.com

High school renovation plan downsized to cut costs

BAR HARBOR — The architects of Oak Point Associates who have been designing a major renovation project at Mount Desert Island High School have revised their plan to reduce the cost. The original plan included the addition of a second story to the library, reconfiguration of the science labs,...
MOUNT DESERT, ME
Warming center information for Mount Desert

MOUNT DESERT — The town sent out a notice today that warming centers will be open on an as-needed basis. If anyone is in need of a warming center, call the Mount Desert Public Safety Dispatch at (207) 276-5111 to request one or to find out the current status. Dispatch will then contact the fire department duty officer to make arrangements to accommodate or to open up any necessary fire stations.
MOUNT DESERT, ME

