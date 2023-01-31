MOUNT DESERT — The town sent out a notice today that warming centers will be open on an as-needed basis. If anyone is in need of a warming center, call the Mount Desert Public Safety Dispatch at (207) 276-5111 to request one or to find out the current status. Dispatch will then contact the fire department duty officer to make arrangements to accommodate or to open up any necessary fire stations.

MOUNT DESERT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO