ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose a half-cent Thursday to $4.439, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent. The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 7.1 cents higher than one month ago,...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills

INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

COVID Hospitalizations Drop for Fourth Straight Week

(CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 11% this week, the fourth straight week of a documented double-digit percentage drop, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 113, compared to...
nbcpalmsprings.com

UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department

Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Moreno Valley Woman Faces Sentencing in Unemployment Insurance Scam

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A Moreno Valley woman faces sentencing Thursday in downtown Los Angeles for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, pleaded guilty last summer to one federal count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud...
MORENO VALLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy