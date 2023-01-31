Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose a half-cent Thursday to $4.439, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent. The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and 7.1 cents higher than one month ago,...
SoCalGas rep explains price spike to Riverside County supervisors
The natural gas price spike forcing Inland Empire residents and others throughout California to dig deeper into their pocketbooks prompted a Southern California Gas Co. representative to offer a public explanation during the Riverside County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Tuesday. “We have to purchase our gas on the commodities...
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Moreno Valley-based manufacturing facility to start building commercial vehicles
Karma Automotive announced its partnership with Luxembourg-based B-ON. Karma is one of the top electric luxury car manufacturers in the US. Since 2015, Karma has based its manufacturing operations in Moreno Valley. The partnership between Karma and B-ON will bring production of electric light-commercial vehicles to Moreno Valley. Production of...
3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Redlands area, USGS says
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck near Redlands Friday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Magnitude 3.3 Earthquake Strikes Near Indio Hills
INDIO (CNS) – A 3.3 magnitude earthquake has struck near Indio Hills in Riverside County at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 4 miles northwest of Indio Hills and 11.7 miles northwest of Indio. It was about 2 miles deep. The earthquake...
nbcpalmsprings.com
COVID Hospitalizations Drop for Fourth Straight Week
(CNS) – The overall number of patients hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County fell 11% this week, the fourth straight week of a documented double-digit percentage drop, according to the Riverside University Health System. A week-to-week comparison of data showed COVID-19 hospitalizations countywide totaled 113, compared to...
Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund
Natural gas prices are up all across the state. According to utility companies, its due to soaring global price increases. The post Natural gas bill rising in California, mayor to start relief fund appeared first on KYMA.
Poppy season crackdown: Lake Elsinore adding restrictions to turn away poppy bloom crowds
Lake Elsinore officials are restricting parking and blocking off the entrance to Walker Canyon to prevent huge crowds and traffic messes as California poppies start to sprout up across the hills.
nbcpalmsprings.com
UPDATED: Pedestrian Killed on Pomona Freeway
JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60,...
Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
Riverside County Sheriff's Department cleared a homeless camp Thursday morning in Thousand Palms. The camp was near the Arco gas station on Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. The Sherrif's Department said the property owner had requested to have the property vacated and that code enforcement and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team had been The post Homeless camp in Thousand Palms cleared out by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department appeared first on KESQ.
Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large
Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
2urbangirls.com
Moreno Valley women sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $1.1 million in unemployment benefits
LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County woman was sentenced today to 54 months in federal prison for her role as an organizer and leader of an extensive conspiracy that defrauded California’s unemployment insurance benefits program out of more than $1.1 million. Catrina Gipson, 47, of Moreno Valley, was...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Officials to Celebrate $5.5 Million Project in Front of County Fairgrounds
INDIO (CNS) – There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the $5.5 million project to fix and beautify the roads in front of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival in Indio. The free event is set to begin at 10 a.m. near the gate one...
goldrushcam.com
Powerball ticket worth nearly $4 million sold at Fontana gas station
A ticket with five numbers in the Powerball lottery drawing was sold at a Fontana gas station-convenience store and is worth $3,987,249.
vvng.com
Bear Valley Road in Victorville shutdown after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit that ended in a crash prompted a hard closure of Bear Valley Road during the busy Wednesday afternoon commute. It happened at about 3:38 pm, on February 1, 2023, on Bear Valley Road near Third Avenue in Victorville. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Moreno Valley Woman Faces Sentencing in Unemployment Insurance Scam
MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A Moreno Valley woman faces sentencing Thursday in downtown Los Angeles for her role in a scheme to obtain $1.1 million in unemployment benefits using sham companies. Catrina Gipson, 47, pleaded guilty last summer to one federal count each of conspiracy to commit wire fraud...
Boom Operator Entangled in Live Wires While Working on 22 Freeway
Orange, Orange County, CA: A boom truck operator waited patiently for SoCal Edison crews to rescue him after he became entangled in live high voltage wires on… Read more "Boom Operator Entangled in Live Wires While Working on 22 Freeway"
