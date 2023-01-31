Read full article on original website
Jennifer Hudson Lights Up Pre-Grammys Party With Whitney Houston Tribute
With the Grammys taking place later today, many of the annual pre-grammy parties are already behind us, and included at one of those parties, in particular, was a performance you don't want to miss. During record executive Clive Davis' pre-grammy party, Jennifer Hudson performed her rendition of 'Greatest Love Of All' to pay tribute to Whitney Houston. The song was an early hit for Whitney following 'Saving All My Love For You' and 'How Will I Know' from her self-titled debut album.
Lisa Marie Presely Reportedly Scared To Go To Golden Globes Before Death
Lisa Marie Presley's death shocked the pop culture world last month and now according to a new report from TMZ, the singer was under a good deal of stress in the weeks leading up to her passing. The report discussed Presley's stress leading up to an appearance at the Golden Globes "because she had become used to feeling anonymous during COVID, and felt fully exposed during the roll up to the Golden Globes."
Ashanti Flawlessly Raps Biggie's 'Foolish' Verse & Twerks Like It's 2002
It's been 21 years since the release of "Foolish," Ashanti proves she's still got it!. On Friday (February 3), Power 105.1's DJ Suss One hosted a live recording for the first episode of his new podcast, The Feature Presentation - Where Movies & Music Meet, which features guest host and Creed star Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Ashanti.
Watch Tim McGraw Cover One Of Shania Twain's Most Iconic Hits
Tim McGraw paid tribute to another country music giant on Friday (February 3), with a cover of one of the biggest hits of her career. McGraw teamed up with musician Bob Minner to deliver his rendition of Shania Twain's “You’re Still The One.”. McGraw said he and Minner...
Rihanna Is Reportedly Planning A Big Announcement Following Super Bowl
Rihanna's upcoming halftime performance at this year's Super Bowl feels like the only thing anyone can talk about as rumors swirl regarding what she might perform and who might be there. Expectations are appropriately high considering it's the genre-bending superstar's first performance since she took the Grammys stage in 2018.
