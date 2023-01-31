We have not seen Keith Lee on AEW programming since December when his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve Strickland stomped a cinderblock into his chest on "AEW Dynamite." According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has remained out of action through all this time as part of the storyline, selling his injury, while Strickland accepts a mini-feud with Brian Pillman Jr. But when the call is made for his return, he'll be out to exact revenge on Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group, which is made up of Parker Boudreaux and the tattooed mystery Trench.

2 DAYS AGO