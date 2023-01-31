Read full article on original website
Related
Jey Uso's Actions Cast Doubt Over Upcoming WWE SmackDown Tag Title Match
Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated Imperium in the finals of the "SmackDown" Tag Title Contender's Tournament on the "2/3 WWE SmackDown," earning a shot at The Usos' blue brand titles for next week's show. However, Jey Uso was conspicuous by his absence Friday, which has cast serious doubt over The Usos' upcoming title defense.
Konnan Says This WWE Star Will Follow The Rock And John Cena To Hollywood
Professional wrestling has created stars that have gone on and found major success in the world of Hollywood such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Following the success of these three, other pro wrestling stars have teased getting into the film industry such as Bianca Belair, while Mercedes Mone — formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE — has found success with "The Mandalorian."
Backstage Note About WWE's SmackDown Plans For Sami Zayn
Fans attending tonight's "WWE SmackDown" live in Greenville, SC are set to experience the next installment in The Bloodline saga, as Sami Zayn is reportedly set to appear on the show. According to Fightful Select, WWE creative had planned for Zayn to "appear wearing a hoodie to hide his identity" as of Thursday night, similar to the look he sported on the "SmackDown" before the Royal Rumble, where he drew Roman Reigns' ire by defying him.
Teddy Long Contrasts Rhea Ripley With WWE Attitude Era Star
Over the past few months, the comparisons between 2023 women's Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley, and WWE Hall of Famer Chyna have increased — this is likely due to her relationship with Dominik Mysterio reminding some of Chyna's with Eddie Guerrero in the early 2000s. Another reason may be that they both have been known for their impressive physiques, towering over most of the other women on the WWE roster.
Booker T Hates This WWE NXT Vengeance Day Match
"WWE NXT" presents its first premium live event of the year — Vengeance Day — this Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Six matches make up the card, including The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defending the "NXT" Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly, Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus, and Chase University's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson. WWE Hall of Famer and "NXT" commentator Booker T is not a fan though and "hates" the idea of this bout.
Keith Lee Reportedly Off AEW TV Selling Injury
We have not seen Keith Lee on AEW programming since December when his former Swerve In Our Glory partner Swerve Strickland stomped a cinderblock into his chest on "AEW Dynamite." According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lee has remained out of action through all this time as part of the storyline, selling his injury, while Strickland accepts a mini-feud with Brian Pillman Jr. But when the call is made for his return, he'll be out to exact revenge on Strickland and his Mogul Affiliates group, which is made up of Parker Boudreaux and the tattooed mystery Trench.
Michelle McCool Reflects On Slowly Starting To Hate Pro Wrestling
Women's wrestling has changed for the better in recent years, but it hasn't been easy. A big part of WWE's Divas era was Michelle McCool, who made a surprise appearance at the 2023 Royal Rumble — one that evidently came together fairly last minute — before ultimately lasting 14 minutes. Her full-time in-ring career came to a close in 2011, but appearing on "Busted Open Radio," McCool reflected on why she had already started to sour on professional wrestling beforehand.
Jeff Jarrett Says TNA Couldn't Afford Talent Who Is Now Top WWE Star
There isn't a whole lot that Jeff Jarrett hasn't experienced within professional wrestling. He's won countless championships, been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and currently serves as AEW's Director of Business Development. But before the HOF and AEW, there was TNA, a promotion that "Double J" himself founded in 2002.
Triple H Says Vince McMahon's WWE Return 'Has Been Great'
Paul "Triple H" Levesque has spoken about the return of Vince McMahon to WWE. Last July, McMahon announced his retirement as the Chairman and CEO of the company. He also relinquished his role of running the creative team. Following McMahon's exit, Levesque was named the Chief Content Officer. McMahon's retirement...
Eric Bischoff Believes WWE Star Is No Longer Just A Utility Player
Not everyone can be at the top. Every once in a while, though, something happens where fans react in a way that few saw coming. Eric Bischoff believes we're witnessing that with Sami Zayn. This week on "After 83 Weeks," he showered the former "WWE NXT" Champion with plenty of praise.
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Changes Hands At NXT Vengeance Day
The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are no longer the "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champions. Kingston and Woods lost the titles to Gallus (Wolfgang and Mark Coffey) at tonight's "NXT" Vengeance Day event. The match was a fatal four-way — the other teams were Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince...
'Hacksaw' Jim Duggan Chooses WWE Hall Of Famer As Favorite Opponent
"Hacksaw" Jim Duggan had a legendary career in pro wrestling, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 without ever holding a single title in the company. Duggan also competed in promotions such as WCW and Mid-South Wrestling, where he made a name for himself before becoming a national star. Over the years, Duggan has shared the ring with greats like Shawn Michaels, William Regal, The Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and countless more. During a recent AdFreeShows live stream, Duggan revealed which opponent he counts as his favorite to enter the ring against.
New Potential Buyers Said To Be Interested In WWE Media Rights
WWE held an earnings call on Thursday, where executives announced annual revenue of $1.3 billion, the highest in the company's history. With media rights deals expiring in 2024 and negotiations set to begin later in the year, WWE CEO Nick Khan answered a question regarding U.S. media rights and revealed that there are more interested buyers now than there were in the last round when WWE only had two potential buyers.
Triple H Approved WWE Star's Name Change A Month Before Royal Rumble
The 2023 women's Royal Rumble match featured several surprises, such as Chelsea Green making her WWE return and Michelle McCool coming out of the crowd to compete in UGGs and sweatpants. One surprise that was pleasing to "NXT UK" fans was when a familiar name appeared on the video screens inside Alamodome.
Nick Khan Gives Big Update On How Quickly WWE Could Be Sold
When Vince McMahon returned to WWE's Board of Directors last month, he did so with the intention of exploring a potential sale of the company. Following that announcement, speculation has been rampant in regard to who might acquire WWE; however, we might know more details sooner rather than later, according to WWE CEO Nick Khan.
Triple H Recently Had Sit-Down With Former Big Name WWE Star
Though he's been adamant about his retirement from the squared circle, Dave Bautista, known as Batista in the ring, still enjoys visiting his wrestling home whenever he has a chance. On December 30, "The Animal" returned to WWE for the final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022. There, he caught up with old friend and current Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, backstage.
Jake Roberts Refused To Work With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Many wrestlers have been known for being stiff in the ring, but crossing that line to injuring an opponent is something that can legitimately anger opponents. On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts revealed that Vader was one man who he refused to work with after he broke Roberts' sternum when they competed at the 1996 King of the Ring event.
Sami Zayn Reportedly Not Seen Internally As A WWE WrestleMania Headliner
Despite overwhelming praise from WWE fans, and even Paul Heyman, the dream of Sami Zayn main-eventing WrestleMania will reportedly remain just that — a dream. As it became clear that WWE wouldn't be able to secure Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for WrestleMania 39, the company opted for their second choice to challenge Roman Reigns, allowing "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes to earn his way to the main event via the Royal Rumble. Now, Rhodes will take on Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," and evidently, not Zayn.
Edge's TV Commitments Reportedly Affected WWE Royal Rumble Plans
Edge may have returned to the ring last weekend at the Royal Rumble, but that may not have been the initial plan. Originally, a much bigger match had been discussed between Edge and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some of Edge's outside commitments stood in the way of making that happen.
WWE Star Returns And Attacks Apollo Crews At NXT Vengeance Day
Apollo Crews' former bodyguard Commander Azeez made his WWE return during tonight's NXT Vengeance Day match between Crews and Carmelo Hayes. Azeez has gone back to his ring name, Dabba-Kato. Dabba-Kato was the ring name he used for "Raw Underground." During tonight's event, Kato helped Crews by stopping Trick Williams...
