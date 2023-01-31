Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
wdhn.com
Hazel Green mother’s cause of death revealed after murder-suicide
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January. 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the report. Her body was...
Man charged with fatally running over Decatur woman ordered back to jail
The murder suspect accused of running over a woman at a Decatur Walmart, killing her, will be transferred back to jail after a previous request allowed him to be sent to a mental health facility.
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
Huntsville manslaughter convict up for parole nearly 10 years later
One of the men convicted in the shooting death of 54-year-old Timothy Smith in 2014 is scheduled for a parole hearing on Thursday, February 2.
wdhn.com
Black family claims their land, well was stolen by Madison County officials decades ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Imagine your ancestors purchasing land more than 150 years ago to ensure your family could possibly secure generational wealth for decades to come. Now imagine that nearly 100 years later that land was taken from you. The Jones family says the 10 acres of property...
Work release employee allegedly helps three inmates escape
Brittney Shipley, a custodian, was in charge of the center at 11:44 p.m. on January 14, when court documents say she let three inmates walk past her, out the front door, and leave in two vehicles.
Highway in Morgan County shut down for AirEvac after accident
AirEvac has been called and a highway has been shut down in Morgan County after a wreck, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Decatur man accused of meth trafficking
A traffic stop by the Decatur Police Department (DPD) resulted in a man's arrest on Thursday.
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeIncidents Jan. 30• domestic violence; CR 1059• harassment; CR 38• illegal possession of prescription drugs; CR 1101• burglary; CR 55 Jan. 31• theft of property; CR 102• harassment; Colony Rd.• burglary; CR 1592• using false identity to avoid arrest; Beech Ave. SE• possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; CR 316• theft of property; CR 642• Violation of Protection Order; CR 576• burglary; CR 1816 Feb. 1• theft of property; CR 1223• assault; CR...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama
Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?
There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
Comments / 0