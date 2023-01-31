ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wdhn.com

Hazel Green mother’s cause of death revealed after murder-suicide

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — An autopsy report given to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed the horrific details behind a Hazel Green mother’s death in January. 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore was killed by blunt force trauma to the head, according to the report. Her body was...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 2, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeIncidents Jan. 30• domestic violence; CR 1059• harassment; CR 38• illegal possession of prescription drugs; CR 1101• burglary; CR 55 Jan. 31• theft of property; CR 102• harassment; Colony Rd.• burglary; CR 1592• using false identity to avoid arrest; Beech Ave. SE• possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; CR 316• theft of property; CR 642• Violation of Protection Order; CR 576• burglary; CR 1816 Feb. 1• theft of property; CR 1223• assault; CR...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Why Are So Many People Missing In Florence, Alabama?

There are currently 157 adults in Alabama listed as actively missing on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Community Information Center website. Some of the listings on the website go back as far as 1980 concerning a missing persons case from Birmingham. Among the total missing adults are 7 active cases from Florence, Alabama along with 1 missing persons case from Haleyville which I am including in this article. Although the cases are not believed to be related (and there is no implication here that they are) still...that's a lot of missing persons from one area in the state. Here is a list of the 8 active missing adults cases from Florence and the Shoals area....
FLORENCE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy