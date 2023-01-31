ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

How St. Louis County, MO feels about climate change

According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
Missouri Independent

‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes

Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators.  Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
showmeprogress.com

Are you certain it wasn’t Rick Brattin (r)?

Remember this from the republican 4th Congressional District primary?:. Some of the expenditures by Missourians for Truth PAC:. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/18/2022 $17,680.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/11/2022 $22,310.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD,...
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
