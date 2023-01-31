Read full article on original website
Woman charged after ‘bye bye’ threat to St. Louis church
A woman is behind bars after threatening harm at a St. Louis church in a text message that indicated she would make the church go "bye bye."
KYTV
Suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over St. Louis, Sen. Schmitt calls for investigation
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon has been spotted moving across Missouri, and has been spotted by the Gateway Arch Friday. Sightings of the balloon have been reported over Kansas City and Columbia earlier in the day. Gov. Parson referenced the balloon in a Tweet stating...
How St. Louis County, MO feels about climate change
According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
Lacy Clay Is Likely Public Official No. 1 in St. Louis Bribery Scandal, P-D Reports
A search warrant reveals details that could link Clay and Alderman Brandon Bosley to the case
‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes
Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators. Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Victims' Families Say St. Louis Serial Killer Should Face Them in Person
"I want to look him dead in the eyes," said the half-sister of one victim
Man convicted after victim paralyzed in north county shooting
A jury has convicted a man in a north St. Louis County shooting that left two people hurt and one paralyzed.
Call to halt execution of man convicted of killing Jennings family
Three men wrongfully convicted of murder hoped to spare the life of a man who's on Missouri's death row for one of the most appalling crimes in the St. Louis area.
kttn.com
Missouri man faces multiple carjacking charges, one in which he killed the driver
A Missouri man already facing charges for one non-fatal carjacking in August was indicted on charges Wednesday that alleges he committed a fatal carjacking in July. The superseding indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, of St. Louis, discharged a firearm during the fatal carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10, 2022.
stlpublicradio.org
Baringer sounds off on legislation around St. Louis’ crime-fighting abilities
State Rep. Donna Baringer is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where she talked about legislation around St. Louis’ ability to fight crime. Baringer is a Democrat who represents Missouri’s 82nd District. After redistricting, that district takes in a number of neighborhoods in southwest St. Louis. Here’s what...
Man found shot and killed in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
A man was found shot and killed Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis.
showmeprogress.com
Are you certain it wasn’t Rick Brattin (r)?
Remember this from the republican 4th Congressional District primary?:. Some of the expenditures by Missourians for Truth PAC:. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/18/2022 $17,680.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD, MARK DIRECT MAIL CATAMARAN CONSULTING 07/11/2022 $22,310.00. MISSOURIANS FOR TRUTH PAC Support ALFORD,...
Accused killer wants judge to decide his fate after 9 years in court
Accused killer Shawn Kavanagh, who police say called 911 to report his murders, remains in court nine years after the crime. The intended target, investigators say, was the suspect’s wife, who was taking refuge with co-workers, who became stabbing victims.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Assisted living care resident in Troy, Illinois found dead in the cold
Relatives of 77-year-old Kathleen Kinkel are grieving the loss of their loved one. They also want answers.
Two St. Louis officers shot in Soulard, suspect in custody
Two St. Louis officers are hospitalized after they were shot late Thursday night in the Soulard neighborhood.
Armed robberies staged at two St. Louis ATMs, one thwarted
Police say armed men attempted to rob customers at two St. Louis ATMs on Friday, one of which a victim prevented.
ktvo.com
Unidentified object seen over mid-Missouri as Chinese Spy Balloon tracked over U.S.
NEW BLOOMFIELD — An unidentifiable and unconfirmed white object was seen flying over mid-Missouri Friday afternoon. KRCG 13 made multiple attempts but was unable to get any confirmation as to what the object was. The object could be seen from the KRCG 13 Weather Deck looking north, moving from west to east.
ktvo.com
Minnesota 'trans refuge' bill would block other state laws from stopping kids' gender changes
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (TND) — A proposed bill in Minnesota would shield transgender people, their families and their medical providers from legal repercussions for traveling to Minnesota for gender change services. Bill HF146, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Leigh Finke, wants to make Minnesota a "trans refuge," according to...
back2stonewall.com
FBI Searches For Suspects In Threats Against LGBT Businesses in St. Louis
The FBI is now involved in the search for who is responsible for making threats to three LGBT businesses in St Louis and a venue that was set to host a drag performer story time. Urban Fort a play place for children with a cafe for adults has rescheduled and...
