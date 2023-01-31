ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock ISD games among those postponed because of weather

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 5 days ago

For the second consecutive week, weather affected the high school sports landscape.

Lubbock ISD postponed all athletic events scheduled for Tuesday, which included district basketball and soccer games. Many in the South Plains followed suit because of the hazardous traveling conditions created by wintry weather.

LISD basketball included crossover with teams from Abilene whose districts closed school. Monterey announced its girls and boys games against Abilene Cooper will be made up at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., respectively, on Wednesday.

Abilene Wylie, which is set to play at Lubbock High, said on Twitter its matchups are tentatively set for 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

There was no official word on a reschedule of Coronado's games at Abilene High as of noon Tuesday.

The disruption also affected LISD soccer. Monterey and Lubbock-Cooper, whose teams are both 1-0, were set to face off Tuesday. Coronado and Lubbock High were scheduled to play, as were Estacado and Pecos. The rescheduled games have not been announced.

Frenship ISD made no announcement regarding athletics, but Ector County ISD in Odessa said all extracurricular activities Tuesday were postponed. The Tigers were scheduled to host Odessa High in basketball. The girls game is a matchup of first-place Frenship and the Lady Bronchos, who are tied for second.

Lubbock Christian moved its boys and girls basketball games against Amarillo San Jacinto to Monday. Kingdom Prep will make up its basketball games against Abilene Christian on Saturday.

Not all sports Tuesday were delayed, however. Among those being played, Shallowater was still slated to visit Idalou in a basketball doubleheader, as was Olton traveling to New Deal.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a developing story. For updates, continue to check lubbockonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock ISD games among those postponed because of weather

