Duxbury Community Unites To Honor 6-Year-Old 'Laney'Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
nbcboston.com
Arctic Air Wreaks Havoc on Pipes, Sprinklers at Several Boston Buildings, Hospitals
The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, which wreaked havoc on pipes and sprinkler systems at several major places in Boston, including hospitals, theaters and shopping centers. At the Prudential Center, cleaning crews were mopping up...
nbcboston.com
Judge Orders Mass. Teachers Association to Stop Supporting Woburn Strike
As the teacher strike continued Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts, keeping schools for a fifth straight day, a judge has ordered the state's largest teachers union to stop supporting it. The judge granted an injunction against the Massachusetts Teachers Association, ordering the union to stop "encouraging or condoning" the strike. Previously,...
nbcboston.com
Wang Theatre in Boston Evacuated as Record-Low Temps Cause Sprinkler System to Break
Hundreds of people who expected to catch a show at the Wang Theatre in Boston on Saturday night were in for an unexpected (and unpleasant) night when the record-low temperatures caused the venue's sprinkler system to break, sending everyone out into the bitter cold. The theater was evacuated shortly before...
nbcboston.com
Boston Prepares for Dangerously Low Temperatures
Record-setting cold temperatures are moving in to Massachusetts. "We're New Englanders," said Winthrop resident Belinda Borelli. "We're tough, we're gonna make it, I think everything's going to be OK." It'll be a quick burst of the big chill, but enough to cancel classes for Boston Public Schools on Friday. "I'm...
nbcboston.com
These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best
A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
nbcboston.com
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?
The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
nbcboston.com
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston
Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
nbcboston.com
Alewife MBTA Station Closed Due to Car Hanging From Parking Garage; Girl Hurt By Falling Glass
An MBTA station in Cambridge, Massachusetts, was temporarily closed Saturday after a car crashed into the top floor of the parking garage, sending a concrete barrier and debris onto the station below and leaving a vehicle dangling from above the facility. Two people were hospitalized following the incident, officials said.
nbcboston.com
Cold Weather Emergency: Boston Closes Schools Ahead of Bitter 2-Day Blast
A quick but very cold blast is moving in. East Boston resident Leigh Williams and her dog Sherwin are ready. "He doesn't like the cold, so it will be a lot faster. Get the business done and get back inside," she said. The Arctic cold front is expected to bring...
nbcboston.com
First Responders Prepare to Help Vulnerable People During Frigid Weather in Boston
Emergency responders were preparing Friday for an increase in calls to help vulnerable people outside in Boston as temperatures drop to extreme levels. Temperatures were already in the teens by Friday afternoon, and there was a small uptick in 911 calls for requests to check on people outside in the city.
nbcboston.com
Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England
Boston is bracing through the start of a brutally cold snap of weather, as arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory. Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be. The good news is it’s not a long duration...
nbcboston.com
Delays, Cancellations Pile Up at Logan Airport on Saturday Due to Extreme Cold in Boston
Airlines at Boston's Logan International Airport are experiencing delays on Saturday due to the extreme weather conditions in the region. According to the Massachusetts Port Authority, Delta is dealing with frozen fuel lines and experiencing some delays. “Delta apologizes to our customers who may be experiencing delays in Boston this...
nbcboston.com
Deadbeat on the Beat: High-Ranking Cop Stiffs Landlords, Racks Up Unpaid Debts
Detective Sgt. Robert Kennedy has spent more than two decades working for the Stoneham Police Department. His steady six-figure income apparently isn’t lucrative enough to pay the monthly rent. “It just baffles me how it could go on,” said Ron Gifford, one of the police officer’s former landlords....
nbcboston.com
Man Dead in Fatal Medford Fire
One man died after a fire in Medford, Massachusetts on early Sunday morning. Authorities responded to a report of a fire on Mystic Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. and located the fire in a commercial building on 50 Swan St. According to authorities, someone that arrived on scene had knowledge...
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says
A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
nbcboston.com
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge
A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
nbcboston.com
How the Weekend's Cold Weather Is Affecting Travel Around Boston
This weekend's extreme cold snap may affect travel, for those who do end up venturing outside. The cold weather — wind chills are expected around -30 degrees — will prevent some planned construction work from taking place around Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. But it warned people with flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to plan for delays.
nbcboston.com
PHOTOS: Boston Bundles Up as Temperatures Plunge
Think it's cold now? Well get ready, because it's only going to get worse. Temperatures are already plunging Friday in the Boston area, and the winds are starting to increase. The city is expected to see some of the coldest temperatures in the last five years over the next two days, before things warm up again on Sunday.
nbcboston.com
PHOTOS: Dog Rescued After 20 Minutes in Icy Wareham Pond Amid Brutal Cold
A dog that had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts, was rescued on Saturday morning, despite record-low temperatures across the region. Wareham first responders were called to the pond where the dog, named Dakota, had fallen in at around 7:19 a.m., firefighters said. The dog was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures to Nosedive as Arctic Air Sweeps Into New England
The bitter air is pouring in, the temperature records are teed up, the winds are increasing, and the upper atmosphere…is ready to collapse. This ISN’T akin to, “The sky is falling!”, but with such intense cold at ALL levels of the atmosphere, the top of the atmosphere, what we know as the tropopause, drops due to the fact that the air molecules in this arctic air are compact and dense.
