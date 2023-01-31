ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Arctic Air Wreaks Havoc on Pipes, Sprinklers at Several Boston Buildings, Hospitals

The Arctic air that descended on the Northeast on Saturday brought dangerously cold sub-zero temperatures and wind chills to the region, which wreaked havoc on pipes and sprinkler systems at several major places in Boston, including hospitals, theaters and shopping centers. At the Prudential Center, cleaning crews were mopping up...
Judge Orders Mass. Teachers Association to Stop Supporting Woburn Strike

As the teacher strike continued Friday in Woburn, Massachusetts, keeping schools for a fifth straight day, a judge has ordered the state's largest teachers union to stop supporting it. The judge granted an injunction against the Massachusetts Teachers Association, ordering the union to stop "encouraging or condoning" the strike. Previously,...
Boston Prepares for Dangerously Low Temperatures

Record-setting cold temperatures are moving in to Massachusetts. "We're New Englanders," said Winthrop resident Belinda Borelli. "We're tough, we're gonna make it, I think everything's going to be OK." It'll be a quick burst of the big chill, but enough to cancel classes for Boston Public Schools on Friday. "I'm...
These Mass. Hospitals Were Ranked Among the Nation's Best

A new compilation of the best 250 hospitals in the U.S., compiled by an online healthcare resource site, includes three hospitals in Massachusetts as being among some of the best nationwide. Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington ranked among the top 50 best hospitals in the country, according to...
What Has Led to Teacher Strikes in 3 Mass. Communities This School Year?

The teacher strike taking place in Woburn is the third since last fall in Massachusetts. Educators in Malden and Haverhill walked off the job in October, demanding better pay and smaller classes. "There's a lot of struggles that came to light since the COVID pandemic," said Deb Gesualdo, president of...
Authorities Respond to Water Main Break in Boston

Boston Water and Sewer Commission are repaired a water main break in Boston on Saturday morning. The water main break happened at East 8th and D Street, according to the commission on Twitter. Authorities said there are no service interruptions.
Cold Emergency in Boston as Frigid Air Lays a Freeze Across New England

Boston is bracing through the start of a brutally cold snap of weather, as arctic air sweeps into New England — sending temperatures into potentially hazardous territory. Doctors say people should not underestimate how dangerous this cold snap will be. The good news is it’s not a long duration...
Man Dead in Fatal Medford Fire

One man died after a fire in Medford, Massachusetts on early Sunday morning. Authorities responded to a report of a fire on Mystic Avenue at around 4:20 a.m. and located the fire in a commercial building on 50 Swan St. According to authorities, someone that arrived on scene had knowledge...
Duxbury Mom Charged With Killing Her Kids Was Overmedicated, Attorney Says

A judge is allowing Lindsay Clancy, the mother from Duxbury, Massachusetts, accused of killing her three kids, to speak to a forensic psychologist ahead of her upcoming arraignment in the children's deaths last month. The judge granted the defense's motion at a hearing in Plymouth District Court Friday, hours after...
21-Year-Old Mass. Driver Killed in Rollover Crash on Maine Turnpike Bridge

A Massachusetts driver died Friday night after crashing his pickup truck on the Maine Turnpike over the Saco River, officials said. Nathan Kennedy, a 21-year-old from Halifax, Mass., was thrown from his Ford pickup truck after it hit a guard rail on the highway driving south over the Saco River bridge, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
How the Weekend's Cold Weather Is Affecting Travel Around Boston

This weekend's extreme cold snap may affect travel, for those who do end up venturing outside. The cold weather — wind chills are expected around -30 degrees — will prevent some planned construction work from taking place around Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. But it warned people with flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday to plan for delays.
PHOTOS: Boston Bundles Up as Temperatures Plunge

Think it's cold now? Well get ready, because it's only going to get worse. Temperatures are already plunging Friday in the Boston area, and the winds are starting to increase. The city is expected to see some of the coldest temperatures in the last five years over the next two days, before things warm up again on Sunday.
PHOTOS: Dog Rescued After 20 Minutes in Icy Wareham Pond Amid Brutal Cold

A dog that had fallen into the water in Wareham, Massachusetts, was rescued on Saturday morning, despite record-low temperatures across the region. Wareham first responders were called to the pond where the dog, named Dakota, had fallen in at around 7:19 a.m., firefighters said. The dog was spotted struggling in the water around 150 feet from shore.
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures to Nosedive as Arctic Air Sweeps Into New England

The bitter air is pouring in, the temperature records are teed up, the winds are increasing, and the upper atmosphere…is ready to collapse. This ISN’T akin to, “The sky is falling!”, but with such intense cold at ALL levels of the atmosphere, the top of the atmosphere, what we know as the tropopause, drops due to the fact that the air molecules in this arctic air are compact and dense.
