SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch successfully launched Tuesday morning following multiple reschedules

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier Eclectic Elena at 8:15 a.m.

The launch had previously been rescheduled multiple times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30 to finally launch on the final day of January.

After delivering its payload into low earth orbit trajectory, the first stage booster will return to earth about eight minutes after liftoff to land on the 'Of Course I Still Love You', an autonomous drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

