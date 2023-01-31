Read full article on original website
Related
Couple accused of kidnapping child who overdosed on cocaine from New Orleans hospital
According to deputies, the child was admitted to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans late Monday night and tested positive for cocaine. the child’s parents allegedly took the child from the hospital after the state was granted custody.
Murder suspect arrested in week old killing
VOWS, NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, in conjunction with U.S. Marshalls have arrested 56-year-old Tracey Wright in connection to the January 24th killing of 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander in the Fillmore District on Perlita Street.
Tips to Mississippi Crime Stoppers group leads to four arrests in 15 hours
In a matter of 15 hours, tips submitted to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers were instrumental in the arrest of four individuals, with varying charges. In the first case, Ocean Springs Police asked the public to help identify two individuals in a felony credit card fraud case. The first tip was...
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
WDSU
New Orleans police, US Marshals arrest suspect in connection with homicide last month
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department and the U.S. Marshals made an arrest in connection with a homicide last month. According to NOPD, Tracey Wright was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Ferdinand Alexander in the 4500 block of Perlita Street. Alexander was taken to...
thegazebogazette.com
Multiple Police Agencies Work Together to Potentially Solve Kidnapping Crime
On Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: Isaiah McDonald of West Harrison County, Mississippi for accessory after the fact to Kidnapping, Anna Gliddon of Gulfport for hindering prosecution, and Lisa Delena of West Harrison County for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s Department...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Looking To Identify Woman Wanted In Larceny Incident
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify a female who was allegedly involved in a larceny incident in the 800 Block of Beach Boulevard. The incident happened on December 18, 2022. The Biloxi Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident or any...
wbrz.com
DCFS procedures may not have been followed after girls disappeared from foster home
NEW ORLEANS - The Department of Children and Family Services is under fire again after a woman says nothing was done to stop a pair of teenage girls from running away from their foster home. 17-year-old Jaylyn Holt has been in the state's care since her mother's death in 2017.
NOLA.com
Woman accused of shaking and tossing 5-month-old baby
A babysitter was arrested Thursday and accused of shaking and tossing a 5-month-old child as she cried in the middle of the night, police wrote in documents filed in Criminal District Court. Deja Cary, 27, was booked with second-degree cruelty to juveniles. The child was subsequently sent to the pediatric...
WDSU
Woman admits to shooting, killing man in Westwego
WESTWEGO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in Westwego Thursday morning. According to JPSO, around 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to a resident in the 700 block of Goldie Lane. When officers arrived they found a man with...
fox8live.com
Family of teen fatally shot by Gulfport officer demands release of bodycam footage
GULFPORT, Miss. (WVUE) - The family of Jaheim McMillan marked his sixteenth birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 1) by demanding transparency four months after he was fatally shot by police in Gulfport, Mississippi. Family and friends gathered at the Courthouse Road Pier to celebrate McMillan’s life with a barbecue and a...
WLOX
Gulfport Police arrest 5 protesters at City Hall; 1 charged with assault on an officer
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Police have arrested five people following protests at Gulfport City Hall Thursday evening. After months of protests outside Gulfport’s public safety complex without interactions between protesters and police, heated exchanges erupted on 15th Street. Gulfport Police say they responded to City Hall in reference...
biloxinewsevents.com
Arrested on multiple charges following breach at Gulfport City Hall
On February 2, 2023, the Gulfport Police Department responded to City Hall in reference to a group of protesters that breached the building with the intention to cause disruption. The protesters yelled with bullhorns and escalated the situation to the point where staff members were in fear for their safety....
wxxv25.com
Harrison County arrests three with after the fact crimes in connection with kidnapping
On Friday, February 3, 2023, Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrests of: 23-year-old Isaiah McDonald for Accessory After the Fact to Kidnapping; 26-year-old Anna Gliddon for Hindering Prosecution; 52-year-old Lisa Delena, for Hindering Prosecution. Harrison County Sheriff’s investigators also obtained arrest warrants for 27-year-old Logan Delena for Aggravated Assault and...
NOLA.com
Kenner man again found guilty of killing, dismembering love rival
A Kenner man was convicted a second time this week of killing his ex-girlfriend's new lover, dismembering the body and dumping the remains in a swamp, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish jury deliberated for about four hours before voting unanimously on Tuesday to find Viusqui Perez Espinosa, 50,...
Louisiana man gets life sentence 40 years after killing his wife
On Jan. 30, a man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife nearly four decades ago. After renewed interest in the case, Reginald Reed was arrested in June 2019 and found guilty of second-degree murder in November 2022. On Aug. 23, 1987, 26-year-old Selonia Reed’s...
WLOX
City leaders aim to reduce number of violent acts by teenagers
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The rate of youthful offenders is a growing concern in South Mississippi. City leaders are aiming to reduce the number of violent acts by teenagers. “It’s so unfortunate, because you have a young person that’s committed a crime, they’re facing more time in jail than they’ve lived on this Earth,” said Crosby Parker.
wxxv25.com
Man arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer in Biloxi
On Wednesday, February 01, 2023, at approximately 12:12 a.m., Biloxi Police Officers responded to a local medical facility in reference to a disturbance, after the Biloxi Communications Center received a complaint of a combative person being inside. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 26 year old Benjamin Tyler Stewart of...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
