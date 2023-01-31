ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Kent County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

Another pedestrian struck at VCU while crossing the street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle at Virginia Commonwealth University for the second time in a week. Police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Grace and Harrison streets just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday. “Officers determined that the driver struck the pedestrian...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man hospitalized after Goochland officer-involved shooting

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sent to the hospital after a confrontation with Goochland County sheriff’s deputies Thursday evening. Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey says deputies responded to a 911 call received just before 6:30 p.m. The caller reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the western part of the county.
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond

Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond police still search for man peeping in windows, caught in Fan District

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police say the Museum District ‘Peeping Tom’ has been spotted again peering through windows, this time in the Fan District. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of a man attempting to look in a woman’s windows. Officers arrived but couldn’t find the suspect.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield Police investigating drive-by shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two homes in a Chesterfield neighborhood were hit with bullets Monday evening. The Chesterfield County Police Department said at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 8300 block of Cobblecreek Road for a report of a shooting. Police said no one was hurt, but...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy