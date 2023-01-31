Read full article on original website
Related
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on Old Williamsburg Rd. in York County
According to Virginia State Police, officers responded to the crash around 11:42 a.m. on Old Williamsburg Rd. close to a quarter-mile east of Church Rd.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
NBC12
Another pedestrian struck at VCU while crossing the street
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle at Virginia Commonwealth University for the second time in a week. Police responded to the scene at the intersection of West Grace and Harrison streets just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday. “Officers determined that the driver struck the pedestrian...
Woman charged after bicyclist killed in York County crash: State Police
One person has been charged after a crash that killed a bicyclist in York County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.
Two Chesterfield residents arrested in Burnt Oak Drive homicide
Two Chesterfield residents have been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that took place in North Chesterfield on Thursday.
Norfolk woman's foot amputated, not responding in hospital after hit-&-run
The family of Elasha Jones is heartbroken after a hit-and-run right outside of a membership club in Norfolk left their loved one hospitalized.
Another pedestrian hit by car on VCU campus, one week after student’s death
A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a commercial vehicle on the VCU campus, just one week after another pedestrian crash on campus resulted in a student's death.
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Falling Creek in Chesterfield, police investing
The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old man.
His mom was killed by a hit-and-run driver. Now he wants change: 'It's not safe'
Melquan Robinson said he was "upset and enraged" after his mother, 49-year-old Trinesse Robinson, was killed by a hit-and-run driver on a rainy Tuesday night in Henrico County, according to police.
NBC12
Man hospitalized after Goochland officer-involved shooting
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was sent to the hospital after a confrontation with Goochland County sheriff’s deputies Thursday evening. Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey says deputies responded to a 911 call received just before 6:30 p.m. The caller reported hearing shots fired and a woman screaming in the western part of the county.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 16 localities
Masking is now recommended for 16 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
theriver953.com
FCSO rescue unconscious driver from pond
Frederick County Sheriff’s responded to a call yesterday at 11 am regarding an SUV that had driven off the road and into a pond in the area of Papermill Road and Harrison Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, they could see the SUV submerged up to the hood...
3 JMU students killed in tragic West Virginia car crash identified, 2 from Richmond
Three James Madison University students were killed in a tragic West Virginia car crash Thursday night and two others were sent to the hospital in critical condition, the university announced Friday.
NBC12
‘It was nice’: Residents embrace region’s first snowfall of the season
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Thursday morning, people across Central Virginia woke up to a winter wonderland, marking the region’s first snowfall of the season. The snow was a welcome sight for residents in Richmond, including Malikah Ali. “When I seen that, I woke my 5-year-old up because he...
‘I hope they catch him’: Richmond police continue efforts to catch the ‘neighborhood creep’
The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man who was caught peeping into a home on Wednesday. Officers suspect it is the very same man residents of the Museum District call the “neighborhood creep.”
NBC12
Richmond police still search for man peeping in windows, caught in Fan District
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police say the Museum District ‘Peeping Tom’ has been spotted again peering through windows, this time in the Fan District. On Wednesday, Feb. 1, around 8 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block of South Davis Avenue for the report of a man attempting to look in a woman’s windows. Officers arrived but couldn’t find the suspect.
NBC12
Chesterfield Police investigating drive-by shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Two homes in a Chesterfield neighborhood were hit with bullets Monday evening. The Chesterfield County Police Department said at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to the 8300 block of Cobblecreek Road for a report of a shooting. Police said no one was hurt, but...
Multiple rooms cleared at Chesterfield hotel after fire
Most rooms of a Chesterfield hotel had to be evacuated on Wednesday after a fire.
Hopewell tow-truck driver killed in Gloucester County crash
A tow-truck driver from Hopewell was killed early Tuesday morning in a Gloucester County crash.
Comments / 0