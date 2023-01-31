Fake taxidermy, countless Swarovski crystals and a spiral nebula… Enjoy the most avant-garde moments from Paris Fashion Week

Read full article on original website
Ellie Bamber to play Kate Moss in new biopic
Actress Ellie Bamber is to play Kate Moss in a new biopic. The 26-year-old 'Willow' star has signed up to portray the supermodel in new film 'Moss and Freud' about the supermodel's decision to pose naked for artist Lucian Freud - with veteran screen star Derek Jacobi taking on the role of Freud in the film.
Brian May: Queen got irritated by crowds singing every line to their songs
Queen used to get "irritated" by crowds singing every lyric to their songs. Guitarist Brian May has admitted they were annoyed because they wanted their fans to listen to the amazing lyrics they had spent hours penning. Speaking to Total Guitar magazine, Brian explained: "Because we thought: 'People, just listen.
