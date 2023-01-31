ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington firefighters rescue 8-week-old puppy from overturned vehicle in a wreck

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04M4hq_0kXYzQDz00

An 8-week-old puppy was rescued from an overturned SUV that was involved in an accident, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The accident happened at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. Fire officials said no humans were injured or entrapped but an 8-week-old puppy named Arlo was stuck underneath the brake pedal after the accident.

Firefighters were able to rescue the puppy, who walked away uninjured, fire officials said.

“Firefighters were able to crawl into the wreckage and pull the puppy out unharmed,” the fire department said. “Other than being cold and scared Arlo went home unscathed.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Man charged after head-on crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after a head-on crash in Lexington early Friday morning. It happened on Nicholasville Road at Arcadia Park around 1:20 a.m. Police say a man was driving his SUV the wrong way on Nicholasville Road when he wrecked head-on into a van.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Massive wave wipes out boat during Coast Guard rescue

A monster wave capsizes a boat during a USCG rescue near the mouth of the Columbia River. Massive wave wipes out boat during Coast Guard rescue. A monster wave capsizes a boat during a USCG rescue near the mouth of the Columbia River. Evening Forecast 2/4/2023. WATCH: Home Team Friday...
BEREA, KY
wbontv.com

Multiple Estill County houses destroyed in early morning structure fires

The Estill County Fire Department was hard at work early Tuesday morning, battling two separate house fires. According to Fire Chief Derek Muncie, the first call came in around 1:15 a.m. regarding a structure fire at 1058 Wisemantown Road. This house had previously burned in 2014 and had since been abandoned. Authorities are still not sure of who owns this property.
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Missing Grant Co. woman found safe

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: State police say Brittany Feeback has been found safe and returned to the rest home. ORIGINAL: Kentucky State Police is asking for help locating a missing woman. KSP says 29-year-old Brittany Feeback walked away from a rest home in the Jonesville area of Grant...
GRANT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County Animal Care and Control at full capacity

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Leaders with Jessamine County Animal Care and Control said their facility is at full capacity right now, putting them in a tough position. They have so many dogs up for adoption that many kennels are housing two dogs instead of one. Their area for stray dogs is overflowing as well. One way or another, they need to make room.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Police searching for Lexington armed robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are asking for help with an armed robbery investigation in Lexington. Police said on Monday a postal worker was robbed at gunpoint. Just after 12:20 p.m., officers were sent to the 800 block of Spring Meadows where they learned someone came behind a mail carrier holding a firearm and demanding they give them their keys. Police said the carrier complied and the suspect fled.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman missing from Grant County

Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. Brittany Feedback has been reported missing out of Grant County. What's that? On the seven-day forecast? Is that a sighting of 60 degree highs? Why yes, yes it is! After a windy but otherwise gorgeous weekend, temperatures start to skyrocket into the 50's and we will even crack 60 one day next week!
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
477
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy