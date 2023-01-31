Lexington firefighters rescue 8-week-old puppy from overturned vehicle in a wreck

An 8-week-old puppy was rescued from an overturned SUV that was involved in an accident, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

The accident happened at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. Fire officials said no humans were injured or entrapped but an 8-week-old puppy named Arlo was stuck underneath the brake pedal after the accident.

Firefighters were able to rescue the puppy, who walked away uninjured, fire officials said.

“Firefighters were able to crawl into the wreckage and pull the puppy out unharmed,” the fire department said. “Other than being cold and scared Arlo went home unscathed.”