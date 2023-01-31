Read full article on original website
whdh.com
Healey says she’ll be open about MBTA, won’t ‘sugarcoat’
BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON, FEB. 2, 2023…..With service cuts and slow zones still stymying travel on the MBTA, Gov. Maura Healey pledged Thursday that she would “not sugarcoat” the outlook at the agency and pitched her administration as sympathetic to the widespread frustrations felt by riders. Healey,...
whdh.com
Schools close, MBTA makes preparations ahead of extremely cold commute
Districts across Massachusetts have cancelled school for Friday and the MBTA is taking extra precautions ahead of what is expected to be an extremely cold evening commute. Temperatures are expected to drop to dangerous levels on Friday and Saturday. Wind is forecast to combine with the cold to plunge wind chill values below -20 degrees in many places.
whdh.com
Bitter blast arrives in New England, power outages, damage reported
A blast of bitter Arctic air and wind sent wind chill values falling across New England Friday creating widespread dangerous conditions and causing damage in several communities. In Boston, firefighters had to deal with the elements as they battled a blaze on Wharf Road in the Seaport. Water, hoses and...
3 Massachusetts hospitals ranked among best in United States
Three Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States.
whdh.com
Judge orders state teachers association to stop supporting Woburn teachers in ongoing strike
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ordered the statewide Massachusetts Teachers Association to stop supporting the Woburn Teachers Association Friday as Woburn teachers remained on strike for a fifth day amid ongoing contract negotiations. The ruling came on Friday afternoon after Woburn teachers headed back to the picket line for...
Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
whdh.com
State police Air Wing unit locates elderly man lost in western Mass. woods as temps drop below freezing
GRANVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are crediting their Air Wing unit with helping find a man in his 70s who was lost in the woods as freezing temperatures started to set in. An MSP spokesperson said troopers were alerted Thursday night to an incident involving an elderly man...
Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall
Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
whdh.com
Woman taken to hospital after tree branch smashes bus windshield in Freetown
FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was taken to the hospital Friday after a tree branch fell, smashing the windshield of a bus in Freetown. The incident happened near Exit 13 on Route 24 just before 5 p.m. Another bus was brought in to get passengers where they needed to...
whdh.com
WATCH: Sea smoke spotted on Lake Winnipesaukee
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Wild weather this weekend brought a rare phenomenon to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire in the form of sea smoke. The fog forms when cold air moves over warmer water. The result is a low blanket of fog hovering above the water. Footage shared on Friday...
New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast
A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
whdh.com
The coldest wind chills in decades will thrash New England as the deadly ice storm in the South leaves more than 400,000 without power
(CNN/WHDH) — Dangerous wind chills as cold as 50 degrees below zero will blast the Northeast while parts of the South struggle to thaw from a deadly ice storm. The mind-numbing wind chills set to wallop New England “could be the coldest felt in decades,” the Weather Prediction Center said.
whdh.com
Westfield man wins $1M prize on Mass. lottery ticket bought the day he laid his father to rest
WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Timothy O’Connor of Westfield is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” instant ticket game. On the day he purchased the ticket, O’Connor and his family had laid his father to rest. Later that day,...
Weekend of violence leaves western Massachusetts shaken up
A weekend of violence here in western Massachusetts has left many in our area shaken up. And Monday night, 22News heard concerns from the local community.
How to prepare for Friday, Saturday’s single-digit cold weather in Mass.
Below-normal snow totals and above-normal temperatures have so far offered a very different winter season in 2023. But the start of February will remind everyone in New England just how cold it can get. Friday and Saturday are expected to be “dangerously cold” as a frigid air mass reaches New...
whdh.com
Dogs rescued from SC dog fighting ring looking for forever homes in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL)is caring for three dogs from the national organization the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) that were rescued from a large alleged dog fighting operation in South Carolina that was raided by federal officials in September. And these three...
WCVB
Comet passing closest to Earth this week, visible over Mass., New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A recently discovered comet will make its closest path to Earth this week. Sky gazers can see the comet, named ZTF (C/2022 E3), with the aid of good binoculars or a telescope. Comet ZTF will be located between the Big and Little Dippers, in the northern...
Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut
DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
