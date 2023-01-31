ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

whdh.com

Healey says she’ll be open about MBTA, won’t ‘sugarcoat’

BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON, FEB. 2, 2023…..With service cuts and slow zones still stymying travel on the MBTA, Gov. Maura Healey pledged Thursday that she would “not sugarcoat” the outlook at the agency and pitched her administration as sympathetic to the widespread frustrations felt by riders. Healey,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Schools close, MBTA makes preparations ahead of extremely cold commute

Districts across Massachusetts have cancelled school for Friday and the MBTA is taking extra precautions ahead of what is expected to be an extremely cold evening commute. Temperatures are expected to drop to dangerous levels on Friday and Saturday. Wind is forecast to combine with the cold to plunge wind chill values below -20 degrees in many places.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Bitter blast arrives in New England, power outages, damage reported

A blast of bitter Arctic air and wind sent wind chill values falling across New England Friday creating widespread dangerous conditions and causing damage in several communities. In Boston, firefighters had to deal with the elements as they battled a blaze on Wharf Road in the Seaport. Water, hoses and...
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Two of the Most Hated States in the Country Are in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state in New England has its flaws, along with redeeming qualities. Most of the time, all of the states in New England are loved because the good almost always outweighs the bad. That is, unless you read the latest rankings from Zippia, which have declared that two particular states in New England are amongst the most hated in the entire country.
MAINE STATE
MassLive.com

Morning commute in southern New England could be slick from snowfall

Overnight and early morning snowfall in parts of southern New England could impact the morning commute Wednesday, National Weather Service forecasters announced Tuesday. Rhode Island and most of Connecticut were forecast to receive up to an inch of snow, as well as Springfield, Worcester, Boston, the South Shore, Fall River and Cape Cod. Weather service forecasters said the greatest risk for accumulation would be in southeastern Massachusetts along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

WATCH: Sea smoke spotted on Lake Winnipesaukee

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Wild weather this weekend brought a rare phenomenon to Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire in the form of sea smoke. The fog forms when cold air moves over warmer water. The result is a low blanket of fog hovering above the water. Footage shared on Friday...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
FUN 107

New Massachusetts Supermarket Should Come Closer to the SouthCoast

A new supermarket chain has opened its first Massachusetts location in Norwood, but I think one should come much closer to the SouthCoast. The market is called Addie's and it is the first supermarket to offer drive-up groceries exclusively. Yes, that means you cannot physically walk into this market and buy your groceries. You have to shop online before you go, then swing through and pick them up.
NORWOOD, MA
whdh.com

Dogs rescued from SC dog fighting ring looking for forever homes in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL)is caring for three dogs from the national organization the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) that were rescued from a large alleged dog fighting operation in South Carolina that was raided by federal officials in September. And these three...
BOSTON, MA
FOX 61

Massachusetts woman accused of killing 2 children has ties to Connecticut

DUXBURY, Mass. — A 32-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of killing two of her children and injuring her infant son went to high school and college in Connecticut. Lindsay Clancy – formerly Lindsay Musgrove – is from Wallingford and graduated from Lyman Hall High School in 2008, the school district’s superintendent confirmed to FOX61 News.
DUXBURY, MA
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI

