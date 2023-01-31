ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet student arrested for bringing gun to school

A Nanuet High School student is now facing criminal charges and is not allowed at school after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun into the building on Monday.

Clarkstown police say school staff received an anonymous tip about the student.
The student resource officer searched the student’s belongings, found the gun without incident, and called the Clarkstown Detective Bureau around 3 p.m.

The suspect was placed under arrest.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin McCahill sent a letter home to parents saying the tipster followed their emergency protocol, which allowed for this to be handled quickly. "I can assure you that the student in question will not be present in school pending disciplinary action, which may include criminal charges."

The student has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.

Police say at this time, there are no reports of any threats made by the suspect.

