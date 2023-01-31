Police: Mahopac man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

Police say one man is in the hospital and another is under arrest after a stabbing in Putnam County.

Police say two men in their 20s were fighting at the Cloud House Smoke Shop in Carmel on Monday night.

When officers arrived, the victim was outside bleeding from two stab wounds.

Anas Mousa, 24, from Mahopac, was taken into custody inside without further incident.

He was charged with attempted murder.

The 22-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition at Danbury Hospital.

The investigation into what sparked the altercation is continuing.