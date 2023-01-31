ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family court judge resigns as part of deal to resolve misconduct charges

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A veteran Orange County Court judge has agreed to leave office at the end of March.

William DeProspo is resigning as part of an agreement with the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

He has also agreed never to seek or accept judicial office in the future.

The agreement helps resolve misconduct charges brought against him.

He was charged last July with being disrespectful, disparaging, sarcastic and otherwise discourteous to petitioners while presiding over five separate Family Court matters.

DeProspo has been a judge on the court since 2018, with his current term expiring at the end of 2027.

