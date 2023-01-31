ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Trio Robbed Berks Shop At Gunpoint, Cops Say

By Mac Bullock
 4 days ago
Spring Twp. police Photo Credit: Facebook/Spring Twp. Police Dept.

Three men are charged with armed robbery after police say they stormed a Berks County 7-Eleven and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

Police in Spring Township were called to the convenience store at 3100 State Hill Road at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, the department said in a statement.

On arrival, the clerk told officers that two men in dark clothes and masks had walked in and threatened him. The robbers pointed a handgun in his face and fired him to hand over the cash from the registers and safe, the victim said.

The robbers made off with an undisclosed sum of money and some packs of cigarettes before driving off with a third suspect, police said.

Now, less than a week later, investigators say the three men responsible are in police custody. Saquan Dockery, 27, Jeffrey Simons, 23, and Raheem Baptiste, 22, all of Reading, are each charged with robbery, theft, and related offenses, authorities said.

Police claimed Dockery had a gun on him at the time of his arrest. He's also charged with illegal firearm possession in Northern Berks, Spring police noted.

