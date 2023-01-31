MLB outfielder Dexter Fowler retires after 14 seasons

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Longtime MLB outfielder Dexter Fowler , a 2016 All-Star and World Series champion, will retire after 14 seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Outfielder Dexter Fowler hit .259 over 14 MLB seasons. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

"It's here," Fowler wrote on Instagram and Twitter . "I'm hanging up my cleats. From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a 'vet' in Anaheim -- there are a few things I will never forget.

"Getting that call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call.

"The feeling of bliss while hearing the words 'All-Star.' Never knew what it felt like to be that guy! Forever grateful. Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. The comfort of calling St. Louis home and being a Red Bird."

Fowler, 36, hit .250 in seven games in 2021 for the Los Angeles Angels before he sustained a season-ending torn ACL. He spent part of last season with the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate, but did not play at the big-league level.

"Today is one of those moments where you metaphorically step down from your throne with a standing ovation, a tip of the cap, and the world stops spinning," Fowler wrote.

"I'm mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win."

Fowler also thanked the cities of Denver, Houston, Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim, and said he gave his all at each stop.

The 14th-round pick in the 2004 MLB Draft made his debut for the Colorado Rockies in 2008. The Rockies traded Fowler to the Houston Astros in 2013. The Astros traded Fowler to the Chicago Cubs in 2015.

Fowler signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent in 2016. The Cardinals traded him to the Angels in 2021. He signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays last off-season. The Blue Jays released the veteran outfielder in May.

Fowler hit a career-high .300, with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs, 18 doubles, 11 triples and 12 stolen bases in 143 games in 2012 with the Rockies. He hit .276 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, 25 doubles and seven triples during his 2016 All-Star season with the Cubs.

Fowler led MLB with 14 triples in 2010. His 82 career triples rank first among active players.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com