ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

MLB outfielder Dexter Fowler retires after 14 seasons

By Alex Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Longtime MLB outfielder Dexter Fowler , a 2016 All-Star and World Series champion, will retire after 14 seasons, he announced Tuesday on social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EMK2e_0kXYz6tw00
Outfielder Dexter Fowler hit .259 over 14 MLB seasons. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

"It's here," Fowler wrote on Instagram and Twitter . "I'm hanging up my cleats. From an 18-year-old draft pick in Colorado to a 'vet' in Anaheim -- there are a few things I will never forget.

"Getting that call to the big leagues in September 2008. Wow. My world was spinning. My first 'you've been traded to Houston' heart pounding call.

"The feeling of bliss while hearing the words 'All-Star.' Never knew what it felt like to be that guy! Forever grateful. Soaking wet and freezing on the field with tears in my eyes after winning the World Series in Chicago. The comfort of calling St. Louis home and being a Red Bird."

Fowler, 36, hit .250 in seven games in 2021 for the Los Angeles Angels before he sustained a season-ending torn ACL. He spent part of last season with the Toronto Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate, but did not play at the big-league level.

"Today is one of those moments where you metaphorically step down from your throne with a standing ovation, a tip of the cap, and the world stops spinning," Fowler wrote.

"I'm mostly proud to look back at my career knowing that I played the game the right way and did my best to make a positive impact beyond the win."

Fowler also thanked the cities of Denver, Houston, Chicago, St. Louis and Anaheim, and said he gave his all at each stop.

The 14th-round pick in the 2004 MLB Draft made his debut for the Colorado Rockies in 2008. The Rockies traded Fowler to the Houston Astros in 2013. The Astros traded Fowler to the Chicago Cubs in 2015.

Fowler signed with the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent in 2016. The Cardinals traded him to the Angels in 2021. He signed as a free agent with the Blue Jays last off-season. The Blue Jays released the veteran outfielder in May.

Fowler hit a career-high .300, with 13 home runs, 53 RBIs, 18 doubles, 11 triples and 12 stolen bases in 143 games in 2012 with the Rockies. He hit .276 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, 25 doubles and seven triples during his 2016 All-Star season with the Cubs.

Fowler led MLB with 14 triples in 2010. His 82 career triples rank first among active players.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Star Makes Decision On NFL Future

San Francisco 49ers fans have been anxiously awaiting news regarding left tackle Trent Williams' playing status for next season.  Williams, a 12-year NFL veteran, is 34 years old. He'll be 35 when the 49ers' 2023 campaign begins next fall. Last week, Williams openly discussed the ...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Sports

Why Vic Fangio hire could end up being Miami Dolphins' biggest move of 2023 NFL offseason

When you think of Mike McDaniel's debut as Dolphins head coach, you don't necessarily think defense. Miami's 2022 campaign was all about what happened on McDaniel's preferred side of the ball: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made a noticeable leap as the starter (before a polarizing string of concussions sidelined him indefinitely), wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle dominated as the speediest duo in the game and the team's explosive aerial attack offset one of the shakiest defenses in the league -- a unit that ranked in the bottom half for points and passing yards allowed, and second-worst in total takeaways.
MIAMI, FL
The Blade

High Score Series: Revisiting Donnie Dobbs’ 56 for Macomber in 1990

“High Score” is a series of stories looking back at some of the Toledo area’s top individual basketball scoring efforts. This is the first of the five-part series. Because he is intertwined with Jimmy Jackson, considered by most to be Toledo's all-time greatest basketball player, Donnie Dobbs, his Macomber teammate, is unfortunately somewhat of an afterthought when listing the city's best all-time hoop stars. In reality, the burly but athletic 6-foot-3 Dobbs was a great player in his own right. And on Friday, Jan. 19, 1990, he permanently stamped his name into Toledo high school basketball history. On that night, with the defending Division I state champion Macmen of coach Bart Schroeder hosting Woodward in rare true home game in Macomber's old band-box of a gym, Dobbs set the City League's all-time boys single-game scoring record.
TOLEDO, OH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
526K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy