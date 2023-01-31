Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Breaks Spotify Record with More Than 100 Million Streams in First Week
The singer's new single is an undeniable smash, racking up a record amount of streams in a seven-day period Miley Cyrus' new single "Flowers" hit a major milestone on Friday, becoming the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer's record label. Spotify itself paid tribute to Cyrus, posting the milestone to Twitter and noting that "she can buy her own flowers." Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans. ❤️ https://t.co/Zbcr5arWP3— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January...
talentrecap.com
David Archuleta Posts Shocking Physique Transformation, Reveals His Fitness Journey
American Idol season seven runner-up David Archuleta has recently found a new hobby, aside from singing. Archuleta recently posted progress pictures of himself in the gym and fans are shocked at his physique’s progress. David Archuleta Says He’s in “Beast Mode” Displaying His Muscular Physique. Over...
musictimes.com
Ed Sheeran 'Back in the Bitz', Singer Left Social Media Because of THIS!
Despite being one of the most successful artists of this generation, Ed Sheeran is much like other people who tend to step away from social media to rearrange their priorities and sort their life and themselves out. "Hi guys, so I realize I haven't been that engaged in my social...
Ed Sheeran Confesses ‘Turbulent Things’ Are Happening In His Personal Life In Social Media Return
Ed Sheeran revealed he had been avoiding social media recently over some challenges happening in his personal life. The “Bad Habit” hitmaker took to his Instagram on Tuesday, January 31 to give his fans an update on what’s been going down. “I realized I haven’t been that engaged in my social media and my fan base online for the past couple of years,” he admitted in the clip. “Just being totally honest, I’ve had some turbulent things been happening in my personal life so I just didn’t really feel like being online and pretending to be something I’m not when I wasn’t feeling like that.”
Katy Perry said she declined to work with Billie Eilish because she thought her song 'Ocean Eyes' was boring: 'Huge mistake'
In a TikTok of Perry shared by 102.7 KIIS FM Friday, Perry said she wasn't initially impressed by the 2015 song by Billie Eilish.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Shares it 'Hurts' Knowing One of William and Kate's Children Will Be the Spare Like Him
Prince Harry is thinking of the future "spares" in his family. In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duke of Sussex shared the one worry he has for his brother, Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton’s, kids. "As I know full well, within my family, if it’s...
Prince William Has Told Prince Harry His Kids Are Not His Brother’s ‘Responsibility.’ The Spare Author Says He Still ‘Worries’
Prince Harry explained that his brother Prince William said his kids are not the Duke of Sussex's 'responsibility,' but the Spare author still 'worries' about them.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Tyler James Williams Was Hospitalized While Transitioning from ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Child Star to ‘Abbott Elementary’ Adult Actor
The child star to adult actor transition isn't an easy one. It even contributed to Tyler James Williams' health issues, leading him to be hospitalized.
Fans Are ‘Disgusted’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Toxic’ Comments About Kim’s Appearance In Resurfaced Video
Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans have blasted Kourtney Kardashian, 43, for making rude, “toxic” comments about Kim’s weight in a resurfaced video. The comments came in a clip from season 15 of the reality tv show from 2018. Resurface Video Shows Kourtney Kardashian’s “Toxic” Comments About...
Heidi Klum, 49, Reveals She Has Considered Having a Baby With Husband Tom Kaulitz: ‘I Waited a Long Time’
Not ruling it out. Heidi Klum addressed the possibility of having a child with husband Tom Kaulitz four years after tying the knot. During an appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, which aired on Thursday, February 2, the model, 49, opened up about whether she has considered expanding her family. "It depends what day it […]
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Pamela Anderson Admits She Knew 1 Of Her Marriages Was A ‘Mistake’ Right Away
“It’s embarrassing,” the “Baywatch” star told Howard Stern of her reason for marrying one of her ex-husbands.
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Tory Lanez Mugshot Stirs Up Social Media After People Say Alfonso Ribeiro Is His Doppleganger
It’s not unusual for stars to have a twin – and some of them even make top dollar performing as a doppelganger. But the twinning that nobody saw coming happened this week when Tory Lanez’ mugshot was released after he was arrested for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez looked more like the Fresh Prince’s goofy cousin than a rapper for the culture.
