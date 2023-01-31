Read full article on original website
Related
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
2-year-old girl being dropped off at babysitter's dies after vehicle hits her, deputies say
Deputies said the driver is being consoled by the sheriff's office chaplain in the wake of the toddler's death.
Surveillance photos released of suspects after man killed at Houston Gardens-area gas station
Authorities need your help looking for these two suspects accused of killing and robbing a man at a Houston Gardens-area gas station last month.
Woman was having mental health episode when she led Beaumont officers on chase into Houston: Police
The woman was having a mental health episode as she led officers on a chase. She's been arrested, but police said she will be receiving help in jail.
kurv.com
Teen Arrested After Entering Texas School Following Shooting
(AP) — Authorities say a teenager who had been involved in a shooting with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday the teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit. Late Thursday morning, one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer at an apartment complex. Two individuals were arrested there, but a third fled to the nearby high school. Authorities say the suspect was found inside the school’s auditorium, which had about 100 students. No injuries inside the school were reported.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
Judge sets over $1 million bond for Humble man who fled after allegedly killing his mom
Tyler Roenz was 17 years old when police say he fled to Nebraska and led officers on a chase with his dead mother's body in the trunk. About four months later, a judge set his bond for the four charges he faces.
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
fox26houston.com
La Marque murder: Arrest made after woman was found dead in house under construction
LA MARQUE, Texas - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of woman found dead at a house under construction in La Marque. Authorities tell FOX 26, Carlos Lara-Balcazar has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony. Officials said he is considered a...
NW Houston man mauled to death when neighbor's dogs got through his fence, HPD says
Police believe the victim was trying to protect his own dog from the aggressive canines when he was killed.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Man shoots woman in head, drops her off at hospital before fleeing, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting a woman in her head before dropping her off at the hospital Monday is wanted by authorities, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to Houston Northwest Medical Center in reference to a woman with...
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Suspect wanted for allegedly taking more than $800 in wine bottles from H-E-B in Montgomery County
While the current incident happened at the H-E-B on Rayford Road, authorities said the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar thefts throughout the Houston and Austin areas.
4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
Woman found dead in empty, new home in La Marque was owner of cleaning company, police say
Initially, investigators said she worked in construction and was in the area for a job. It's now been confirmed she was there to clean the home.
Cypress woman accused of using Craigslist ad to get investors for fake real estate company, HPD says
Court documents show the alleged swindler drove some of her victims to purchase Apple products, promising they would be reimbursed as a donation.
KWTX
Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
Foul play suspected in case of woman found dead in La Marque home, authorities say
The woman has not been identified, and authorities did not say why they believe foul play is suspected in the woman's death.
Heavy police activity can be seen as suspected 'fentanyl' lab raid underway in northwest Houston
Authorities told ABC13 the possible drug bust involves the manufacturing of pills, possibly fentanyl.
UPDATE: Missing Tomball teen last seen leaving school found safe, police say
TOMBALL, Texas — 5 A.M. UPDATE: Tomball police said a missing 14-year-old was found safe and is back home late Monday. Tomball police said they're searching for a missing teen. The teen was last seen Monday when he was leaving school. Police said the teen was wearing a gray...
