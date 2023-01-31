ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring, TX

kurv.com

Teen Arrested After Entering Texas School Following Shooting

(AP) — Authorities say a teenager who had been involved in a shooting with Houston police fled into a nearby high school, resulting in a lockdown of the campus and his arrest. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Thursday the teenager was part of a group of individuals who had been under surveillance by a crime suppression unit. Late Thursday morning, one of the suspects exchanged gunfire with an officer at an apartment complex. Two individuals were arrested there, but a third fled to the nearby high school. Authorities say the suspect was found inside the school’s auditorium, which had about 100 students. No injuries inside the school were reported.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
FRESNO, TX
