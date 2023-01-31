Read full article on original website
‘He’s Broken My Heart’: Brendan Fraser’s Estranged Brother Accused Actor Of Refusing To Help Him When He Was Broke & Homeless Years Before ‘The Whale’ Success
Oscar hopeful Brendan Fraser has been riding high with his career resurgence after a critically acclaimed performance in The Whale — but years before the actor was haunted by family drama including a homeless brother who said the A-list star refused to help him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fraser’s estranged brother Regan spoke out in 1999 as the actor was riding high on the success of The Mummy. In an interview, Regan said he was homeless while his brother was making millions. “I’ve hit rock bottom and my brother is a superstar, yet he acts like I’m not even alive,” Regan...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fury erupts at Tom Cruise being snubbed by the Oscars, right after he lands his first nomination in 23 years
If it wasn’t for James Cameron and Avatar: The Way of Water, then Top Gun: Maverick would be the biggest movie of 2022, but it’ll have to make do with being the best blockbuster by far to release in the last 12 months, with the two box office juggernauts each landing a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards into the bargain.
Popculture
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
‘He’s Barely Paid For Anything’: Cher’s Inner Circle Trashes Her Fiancé Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards After Shock Engagement, Plead With Singer To Run Away
Cher’s inner circle has continued to express concerns about her relationship with boy toy Alexander “A.E.” Edwards and has revealed the singer has been dropping serious cash on her new fiancé, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Cher, who is worth an estimated $400 million, has been picking up the tab for her 40-years-younger beau, Alexander. “He’s barely paid for anything since he and Cher met in Paris last September,” said the insider, adding that the 76-year-old sends limos to chauffeur the music producer around, splashes out pricey gifts and has instructed the 36-year-old to “put all his living expenses...
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Say Daughter Lola Has Moved Home — And Warn Her It's 'Freaky Week'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were co-hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan when they issued their warning to their 21-year-old daughter Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have had one of their baby birds return to the nest. The enthusiastic empty nesters discussed an update to their living situation on Live! With Kelly and Ryan Monday, where they revealed daughter Lola, 21, is back to living at home after spending a semester abroad. "We got away this week, which was great. But Lola Consuelos, our daughter, came home — what was it last week?...
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut
New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
Nia Long Says Fresh Prince Costar Will Smith 'Carried a Burden for Many Years to Represent' Perfection
Nia Long also addressed the "devastating" moments of her past few months following the cheating scandal, and subsequent split from her partner of 13 years, former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka Nia Long is proud of how far Will Smith has come. In speaking of her former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar, Long, 52, applauded Smith, 54, for how he's handled himself in the spotlight. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what...
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
Jason Momoa Shouts Out Game Of Thrones Wifey Emilia Clarke Again, And It’ll Never Stop Being Adorable
Jason Momoa reunited with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, and their love for each other is still as adorable as ever.
ETOnline.com
Pamela Anderson Says Tim Allen Had 'No Bad Intentions' When He Allegedly Flashed Her
Pamela Anderson is giving Tim Allen some grace. The 55-year-old actress and model made headlines this week thanks to an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, in which she claims that Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement in 1991. “He opened his robe and flashed me...
Twice-Divorced Robert De Niro, 79, Preparing To Pop The Question To Young Girlfriend Tiffany Chen, Sources Reveal
Workaholic Robert De Niro will do anything to keep his longtime girlfriend Tiffany Chen happy — even if it means throttling back on his career and taking a third stab at marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. “He wants to rethink his very busy work schedule and make more room for the loved ones in his life, Tiffany most of all,” an insider revealed. The twice-divorced screen tough guy, 79, has been seen dating the martial arts instructor since they met on the set of The Intern in 2015. Though he has yet to publicly address the May-December romance, they’ve certainly looked...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Ethan Hawke Once Joked He Couldn’t Believe Jude Law Was Straight When They Met: ‘He Is So Beautiful’
Jude Law first worked with Ethan Hawke on the 1997 film ‘Gattaca’, convincing Hawke that he was the real deal because of his performance and looks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pamela Anderson’s son Brandon Lee calls her $4000 a year ‘Baywatch’ residuals ‘a crime’
Even as Pamela Anderson finds herself in the middle of a career renaissance, her fans are discovering just how poorly the international icon was treated by the entertainment industry, including by the producers of Baywatch. During an interview with Extra, Pamela and her son Brandon Thomas Lee discussed her decision...
People
