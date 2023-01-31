Read full article on original website
Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
Respected Bruce Springsteen fanzine Backstreets announced its closure after 43 years as a result of the musician's "dynamic ticket pricing" campaign, which saw tickets for his 2023 reunion tour with the E Street Band shooting out of many supporters' price ranges last year. The controversial strategy, overseen by Ticketmaster, meant...
It’s hardly surprising that Bruce Springsteen didn’t intend to endure such a long break from the E Street Band. If he had his way, they’d have returned to the road two years ago, but because of the pandemic, it’s taken until 2023 for the way to be cleared.
