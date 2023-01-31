Read full article on original website
WJLA
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
NBC Washington
Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth
Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.
Armed Man Busted Driving Stolen Vehicle Around District Heights
A 27-year-old man has been arrested on auto theft and firearms offenses after being caught in possession of a stolen car in District Heights, authorities say. Detectives observed Larry Hagans driving a stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of Silver Hill Court around 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George's County police.
DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
Inside Nova
Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
Bay Net
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Prince George’s County
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is working to determine the circumstances of a fatal shooting in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights. The victim is 21-year-old Neeko Dukes of Washington, DC. On February 3, 2023, at approximately 2:15 am, officers...
rockvillenights.com
Rockville 7-Eleven robbed...again
Rockville City police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the Twinbrook area early Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023. The robbery was reported at 1:48 AM at the store, which is located at 13251 Atlantic Avenue. This 7-Eleven was robbed on November 27 last year.
dcnewsnow.com
Teenager Accused of Making Harassing and Anti-Semitic Phone Calls in Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Department of Police said a 17-year-old made harassing and anti-Semitic telephone calls to a Jewish outreach center in Rockville, Md. Teenager Accused of Making Harassing and Anti-Semitic …. The Montgomery County Department of Police said a 17-year-old made harassing and anti-Semitic telephone calls to a Jewish outreach...
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old
UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Montgomery Village Avenue Pedestrian Fatality; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in the area of Montgomery Village Avenue and Centerway Road. At approximately 7:30 p.m., officers from the 6th District and Montgomery County...
NBC Washington
Boy's Unsolved Death Inspires Security Camera Rebate Proposal in Prince George's
Prince George’s County is considering a program that would help residents and business owners pay for surveillance cameras on their properties. The legislation is in direct response to the November murder of a teenager raking leaves. His mother believes if there was surveillance video, the case might have been solved.
fox5dc.com
Metro passengers reunite following Potomac Ave. Metro shooting
A story of gratitude after tragedy. Wednesday morning’s shooting at the Potomac Avenue metro stop will live forever in the hearts and minds of those at the station. FOX 5’s David Kaplan reports from Largo with a reunion of a man, and the woman he’s calling a hero.
mocoshow.com
MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening
Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
Gun-Wielding Man Busted By Police For Armed Robbery Of USPS Carrier In Silver Spring
Police say that a 41-year-old Washington, DC man has been apprehended a week after he robbed a mailman in Montgomery County at gunpoint. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31 that DC resident Harold Barnes has been charged with the armed robbery of a US Postal carrier last week in the 800 block of Hudson Avenue in Silver Spring.
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
Baltimore Man Busted After Officers Find Gun Hidden In Vehicle: Police
A 20-year-old Baltimore man prohibited from having a gun was arrested after hiding a firearm in his vehicle, authorities say. According to Anne Arundel County Police investigators, Kahlil Corey Jones, 20, was pulled over for an equipment violation in the area of Pioneer Drive and Arwell Court in Severn in the early evening of Wednesday, Feb. 1.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Missing Clarksburg Woman
UPDATE: Alexandra Faith Miller has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alexandra Faith Miller, a missing 22-year-old woman from Clarksburg. Miller was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at...
mocoshow.com
Update: Additional Information on Wednesday Morning Homicide Investigation
Montgomery County Police has released additional information regarding this morning’s homicide investigation in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “At approximately 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police responded to a residence in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive for a check the welfare. Inside, officers located a deceased adult female. The...
