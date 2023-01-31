ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

NBC Washington

Police Search for 3 Suspects After Man Shot, Killed in Petworth

Police are searching for three men after a man was shot and killed in the lobby of an apartment complex in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, authorities said. D.C. police officers responded to gunfire at the Liz Donohue House in the 1400 block of Spring Road NW in the Petworth neighborhood at around 4:25 p.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted In Kia Used To Carjack Victims At ATM

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested after reportedly carjacking someone attempting to use an ATM, authorities say. The teens, both from Washington, DC were busted by officers after they were observed driving the stolen vehicle around 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, according to Prince George’s County police. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries

Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
DUMFRIES, VA
rockvillenights.com

Assault at restaurant in Rockville

Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville 7-Eleven robbed...again

Rockville City police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the Twinbrook area early Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023. The robbery was reported at 1:48 AM at the store, which is located at 13251 Atlantic Avenue. This 7-Eleven was robbed on November 27 last year.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old

UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
POTOMAC, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPD on the Scene of Shooting in Germantown Thursday Evening

Montgomery County Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred in Germantown. MCPD tweeted the following at 5:18pm on Thursday, February 2:. “Montgomery County Police are on scene of a shooting in the 13300 block of Demetrias Way. One person has been transported to an area hospital. No suspect is in custody at this time. Police believe this is an isolated event. #MCPD #MCPNews #IncidentAlert”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Gun-Wielding Man Busted By Police For Armed Robbery Of USPS Carrier In Silver Spring

Police say that a 41-year-old Washington, DC man has been apprehended a week after he robbed a mailman in Montgomery County at gunpoint. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Tuesday, Jan. 31 that DC resident Harold Barnes has been charged with the armed robbery of a US Postal carrier last week in the 800 block of Hudson Avenue in Silver Spring.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned For Missing Clarksburg Woman

UPDATE: Alexandra Faith Miller has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Alexandra Faith Miller, a missing 22-year-old woman from Clarksburg. Miller was last seen on Friday, February 3, 2023, at...
CLARKSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Additional Information on Wednesday Morning Homicide Investigation

Montgomery County Police has released additional information regarding this morning’s homicide investigation in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “At approximately 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police responded to a residence in the 8800 block of Lanier Drive for a check the welfare. Inside, officers located a deceased adult female. The...
SILVER SPRING, MD

