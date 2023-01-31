Read full article on original website
Ossining church welcomes people seeking warmth during bitter blast
Beds were made and food was prepared at Grace Episcopal Church in Ossining in anticipation of people seeking a warm spot.
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
Pedestrian fatally struck in town of Newburgh
Rescuers tried to save the victim, but they died on the scene from their injuries.
Fire damages barn and field in Goshen; no injuries reported
Orange County Fire Control says it started around 8 p.m. and still wasn't contained about two hours later.
Orange County Fire Control responds to wood shop barn fire in Goshen
Authorities say no homes are in danger.
2 men arrested in Middletown shooting
Officers found evidence at the scene and arrested a suspect, Naajib Jackson, the next day.
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
Middletown Flea Market condemned due to safety hazards
Videos and photos sent to News 12 from inside the Middletown Flea Market show collapsed ceiling tiles, pools of dirty water on tarps and wet insulation on the floor. Middletown officials confirm that the building on Dolson Avenue has been condemned by the Building Department after air quality tests performed determined there to be hazardous health conditions inside.
Sentencing nears in cold case murders of Bronx teenager, Yonkers woman
Christopher Gonzalez was caught by police in Florida in 2017. He has accepted a plea deal and will receive his sentencing on Friday.
Irvington police say scammers spoofing phone numbers in effort to steal money
Scammers are calling people and asking for personal information or money, while impersonating an officer or a representative of the Department of Homeland Security.
Family reflects on life of Bridgeport woman who died of overdose
Sade Billie's family says they want to share their story to encourage people who are struggling with addiction — and their families — to get professional help.
Poughkeepsie police: Suspect arrested in January assault case
Officers found that a female victim attempted to break up a fight between two people and suffered a serious cut and other significant injuries.
Dutchess County man sentenced for role in 2021 Capitol riots
Christopher Patrick Moynihan, 41, of Salt Point, was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding.
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
Police: Fallen tree crushes car, kills infant from Winsted
It happened just before noon in Southwick, Massachusetts.
Paramedic accused of stealing from critically injured man
Yorktown police say 63-year-old Mark Swanson, of Ellenville, is charged with grand larceny and official misconduct.
Tree falls onto Congers home amid heavy winds
Mike Graziano, the homeowner, told News 12 he was relieved no one was hurt.
Police: Second arrest made in theft of hairless cat, designer bags from Shelton hotel
Police arrested a 24-year-old woman in the theft of a hairless cat and designer bags from a Shelton hotel totaling over $8,000, investigators say. Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport was charged her with burglary, larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and conspiracy to commit larceny. Toni Douglas-Alves of Bridgeport was charged her...
