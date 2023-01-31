ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Middletown Flea Market condemned due to safety hazards

Videos and photos sent to News 12 from inside the Middletown Flea Market show collapsed ceiling tiles, pools of dirty water on tarps and wet insulation on the floor. Middletown officials confirm that the building on Dolson Avenue has been condemned by the Building Department after air quality tests performed determined there to be hazardous health conditions inside.
MIDDLETOWN, NY

