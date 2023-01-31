Read full article on original website
News 12
DOC: 1st inmate death of 2023 reported at Rikers Island
The New York City Department of Corrections said Rikers Island reported its first death of 2023 after an inmate died in custody Saturday morning. News 12 was told the inmate's name was Marvin Pines. He was 65 years old and died around 6 a.m. while he was in custody at the north infirmary command.
Defense attorney: Charges dismissed against ex-Spring Valley building inspector in connection to fatal Evergreen Court fire
The fire occurred in March 2021 and killed a resident of Evergreen Court and firefighter, and Altice colleague Jared Lloyd.
Mid-Hudson News Network
UPDATE… Orange County Court judge retires early as he faces misconduct charges
GOSHEN – Orange County Court Judge William DeProspo is stepping down from the bench five years before his term expires on December 31, 2027. His resignation was submitted to the acting chief administrative judge is effective March 31. His departure is as per an agreement with the State Commission...
NYPD responds to report of NYC's $121 million payout for police misconduct suits
The NYPD responded with statistics to Legal Aid Society's claim that New York City over $120 million in police misconduct lawsuits.
Ex-treasurer pleads guilty to stealing $421K from Monroe fire company
Ian Harriton will now have to repay $421,000 that he admitted to taking from the Lakeside Fire Company as part of a plea deal reached last month, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.
Dutchess County man sentenced for role in 2021 Capitol riots
Christopher Patrick Moynihan, 41, of Salt Point, was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding.
DA Alvin Bragg botches case against cop accused of faking evidence in hundreds of convictions
A case against a former NYPD detective accused of fabricating evidence in hundreds of cases was dismissed on Tuesday after a prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office failed to turn over evidence to the defendant’s lawyers.
Poughkeepsie police: Suspect arrested in January assault case
Officers found that a female victim attempted to break up a fight between two people and suffered a serious cut and other significant injuries.
Man Held in Rikers After Exoneration Freed Sooner Than Expected
Kareem Mayo is free. After 23 years behind bars, Mayo, 48, was released from Rikers Island late Monday night. His discharge came days after THE CITY reported that he was expected to be locked up for up to a month on Rikers — as he waited for an ankle monitor — even though his murder conviction from 1999 had just been...
News 12
Owners ask Orange County sheriff to ‘do the right thing’ after deputy allegedly shoots dog in face
A 4-year-old pit bull was allegedly shot three times Saturday by an Orange County Sheriff’s deputy. “I just heard a bunch of shots,” said the dog’s owner, Devon McCarthy. Emmalina is now home in Monroe and on the mend. Her owners, Devon McCarthy and Leslie Rodriguez ,...
Teen charged in shooting of Mount Vernon’s deputy police commissioner's son
The NYPD says the 14-year-old faces charges, including attempted murder and assault.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
2 men arrested in Middletown shooting
Officers found evidence at the scene and arrested a suspect, Naajib Jackson, the next day.
Officials: Yonkers man faces federal charges in assassination plot
Khalid Mehdiyev, 29, faces charges including murder for hire, conspiracy to commit money laundering and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Police: Threat of violence discovered inside Ulster County middle school
Rondout Valley Middle School officials sent out a message to parents saying that a school monitor has discovered a threat written on a bathroom wall.
Mother Of 2-Year-Old Found Buried In Stamford Park Charged, Police Say
The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a Fairfield County park has been charged in connection with the case. Iris Rivera-Santos, age 29, of Stamford, was charged on Friday, Feb. 3 in connection with the death of Liam Rivera whose body was found buried in a plastic bag in Cummings Park on Monday, Jan. 2.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh man faces long prison term for possession of two kilos of cocaine
GOSHEN – A Newburgh man faces 27 ½ to 31 years in state prison in March when sentenced for possessing two kilos of cocaine and for perjury. Sherlan Simpson, 37, was convicted after a jury trial in Orange County Court on Monday of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury after the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes, said District Attorney David Hoovler.
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
News 12
Police: Death of Norwalk man found inside car probed as a homicide
Police say the death of a Norwalk man found inside his car early this morning was the victim of a homicide. Police responded to a report of a car crash on Route 7 northbound in the area of Exit 2 in Norwalk at 3:19 a.m. When police arrived, they found...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ulster County Man Convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs in Delaware
The Acting Delaware County District Attorney says an Ulster County man was convicted of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs on January 26th. According to the acting DA, Jeffery Laskow of Big Indian, NY was involved in a one-vehicle crash in Margaretville, Delaware County in June 2022. Troopers at the...
