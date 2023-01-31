ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

News 12

DOC: 1st inmate death of 2023 reported at Rikers Island

The New York City Department of Corrections said Rikers Island reported its first death of 2023 after an inmate died in custody Saturday morning. News 12 was told the inmate's name was Marvin Pines. He was 65 years old and died around 6 a.m. while he was in custody at the north infirmary command.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Man Held in Rikers After Exoneration Freed Sooner Than Expected

Kareem Mayo is free. After 23 years behind bars, Mayo, 48, was released from Rikers Island late Monday night. His discharge came days after THE CITY reported that he was expected to be locked up for up to a month on Rikers — as he waited for an ankle monitor — even though his murder conviction from 1999 had just been...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man faces long prison term for possession of two kilos of cocaine

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man faces 27 ½ to 31 years in state prison in March when sentenced for possessing two kilos of cocaine and for perjury. Sherlan Simpson, 37, was convicted after a jury trial in Orange County Court on Monday of two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and perjury after the jury deliberated for about 20 minutes, said District Attorney David Hoovler.
NEWBURGH, NY

