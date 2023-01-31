ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

World’s biggest Philly steak franchise to open in Mansfield. And they have wings, too.

By Matt Leclercq
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39utqt_0kXYwvmh00

A Charleys Philly Steaks & Wings restaurant is opening in southeastern Tarrant County this summer.

The “world’s largest Philly cheesesteak franchise” has more than 740 locations, including more than 20 across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in malls, Walmarts and freestanding stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o08nE_0kXYwvmh00

The newest restaurant is going in Mansfield Town Center at 1971 U.S. 287 Frontage Road , according to state records . The location is an out-parcel in the shopping center with Sam’s Club and Lowe’s Home Improvement, near the interchange with State Highway 175.

The owner will start building the Mansfield restaurant in April, with an estimated cost of $250,000, and expects to finish in early June.

The menus include chicken and steak Philly sandwiches, cheese fries and, at some locations, chicken wings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2phm2V_0kXYwvmh00

Charleys, founded in 1986, partnered with Walmart to open hundreds of restaurants in the big-box stores across the country, and more recently has begun opening versions of the sandwich shops in convenience stores.

While the company has 742 locations now , it aims to have 3,000 across the country in the coming years. It has been growing by about 60 stores a year.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Town East Mall | Shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas

Town East Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Mesquite, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, United States of America. Its anchor stores are Macy's (Opened as Sanger-Harris in 1971, became Foley's in 1987, became Macy's in 2006), Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick’s Sporting Goods. In 1978, the mall was used...
MESQUITE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Popular Sandwich Shop Opens Locally

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop recently opened a new location in Flower Mound. The location opened on January 23 at 801 International Parkway, Suite 530. A press release stated that the shop is “known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more.”. The restaurant was founded in 1976,...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Steven Doyle

Top Burgers in Dallas 2023

We have compiled some of our favorite burgers in Dallas but left off the cheffy burgers, those made by some of our top chefs in top Dallas restaurants. We will come out with that delicious list soon.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

Brick and Bones to Open in Garland

A longtime fried chicken favorite in Dallas and a Deep Ellum bar staple since 2015, Brick & Bones opens their second location and expands their delivery route greatly. Recently opened at Revolving Kitchen, Brick & Bones’ second location at 520 Shepherd Drive, Garland, Texas 75042, will be serving their fried “chicken their güey” (pronounced “way” and used in Mexican Spanish similarly to how "dude" works in American English) by pick-up or delivery through the “Revolving Kitchen” app (5 mile radius), UberEats and DoorDash.
GARLAND, TX
Dallas Observer

Emporium Pies Needs a Name For Its New Pie

Emporium Pies, Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters and 5 Mile Chocolate have collaborated on a new pie recipe, and now there's a contest to name this creation through Feb. 8. The winner gets a free pie and, one would assume, bragging rights. The new pie contains espresso from Oak Cliff Coffee...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Shoppers upset about new paid parking spots at Fort Worth's University Park Center

FORT WORTH, Texas — The next time you visit University Park Village shopping center in Fort Worth, you’ll notice a change: Paid parking spaces have moved in. The shopping center has rolled out paid parking, known as Up Front Plus Parking spots, in its parking lot along South University Drive. While most of the lot remains free, nine of the parking spaces spread throughout the lot have begun an hourly charge.
FORT WORTH, TX
texasmetronews.com

Black Business Spotlight: Smoking Jacket Cigar Lounge

Smoking Jacket is an upscale Cigar Lounge. The environment is just right for “The Elite Smokers”. The atmosphere is relaxing and cozy, and customers can bring beverages of their choice. There are relaxing and comfortable chairs to unwind and have a great conversation with good people. They believe smoking cigars is a lifestyle. They are open Mon-Thu 3-10 pm Fri & Sat 3-12 am and Sun 12-10 pm.
CEDAR HILL, TX
papercitymag.com

Where to Find the Absolute Best King Cakes Across Dallas-Fort Worth

King Cakes originated in France and Spain to celebrate Epiphany on January 6th. However, in New Orleans, King Cake morphed into a Mardi Gras tradition to be indulged in before Ash Wednesday when Lent begins. The sweet, circular pastry with its traditional colors of purple, gold, and green can be found all over Dallas-Fort Worth. PaperCity has rounded up a list of where to find the best local takes on the beloved Fat Tuesday treat.
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
22K+
Followers
631
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy