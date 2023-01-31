World’s biggest Philly steak franchise to open in Mansfield. And they have wings, too.

A Charleys Philly Steaks & Wings restaurant is opening in southeastern Tarrant County this summer.

The “world’s largest Philly cheesesteak franchise” has more than 740 locations, including more than 20 across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in malls, Walmarts and freestanding stores.

The newest restaurant is going in Mansfield Town Center at 1971 U.S. 287 Frontage Road , according to state records . The location is an out-parcel in the shopping center with Sam’s Club and Lowe’s Home Improvement, near the interchange with State Highway 175.

The owner will start building the Mansfield restaurant in April, with an estimated cost of $250,000, and expects to finish in early June.

The menus include chicken and steak Philly sandwiches, cheese fries and, at some locations, chicken wings.

Charleys, founded in 1986, partnered with Walmart to open hundreds of restaurants in the big-box stores across the country, and more recently has begun opening versions of the sandwich shops in convenience stores.

While the company has 742 locations now , it aims to have 3,000 across the country in the coming years. It has been growing by about 60 stores a year.