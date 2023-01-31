After decades of cold case limbo, new technology advances have finally given several sexual assault victims the closure they deserve. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit on Thursday said the cases, which happened in 1991 and 2004 in Tuscaloosa County and in 2004 in El Paso County, Colorado, were connected after samples of the suspect’s DNA from the 1991 case was submitted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to Parabon NanoLabs in October 2021.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO