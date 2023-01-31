Read full article on original website
Spirit of Alabama: Family bringing fresh milk back in Gordo
Have you ever tasted fresh milk? I mean really farm fresh, ice-cold whole milk. If you’d like to and you live in West Alabama, all it takes is a quick drive. Circle J. Dairy is part of Junkin Farms north of Gordo. Ralph Junkin Jr. fondly remembers working with dairy cows with his late father.
Local youth alliance holds 16th annual children’s conference
In the Bryant Conference Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, local religious organizations, schools, businesses and health services participated in a conference hosted by Tuscaloosa’s Promise, a youth alliance aimed at improving the lives of children in Alabama. This conference marks the 16th since the start of Tuscaloosa’s Promise.
Chamber honors Shelby, top volunteers at annual celebration
Top volunteers and a now-retired U.S. senator were among those honored Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama‘s 122nd annual celebration. The event, hosted at the University of Alabama’s Bryant Conference Center, welcomed U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby home to West Alabama as he begins his retirement after decades serving the state and country.
University of Alabama announces massive donation as Shelby retires
Thanks to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, the University of Alabama just got a lot more money it can spend on ensuring it can hire quality faculty and continue its goal of educating the next generation of leaders. On Friday, UA announced the Shelby Endowment for Distinguished Faculty is getting $100...
Downtown Northport parking lot feud: City, lot owners at odds over rental agreement
Some residents who live near historic downtown Northport say they’re worried upcoming events in the area won’t have enough parking for visitors after the owners of a much-used lot put up barriers and no-parking signs. The parking lot on Main Street across from City Cafe closed about a...
After 30-plus years, serial rapist identified with 99.99% certainty
Local investigators now know who is responsible for sexually assaulting two women decades ago in Tuscaloosa County. Through genealogy-focused DNA testing, investigators were able to confirm that Elliott Lloyd Higgins, of Jemez Springs, New Mexico, was the suspect in these cases with probability greater than 99.999%. Higgins will not be...
Health Matters: National Center on Forensics
Did you know health care and forensic sciences often use the same skills? The University of Alabama recently opened up the National Center on Forensics, and this organization will help the state alleviate a backlog in Alabama’s medical legal system. UA Institute for Rural Research Founder Dr. John Higgenbotham...
WVUA 23 reporter gets kindergartners excited about learning
Here at WVUA 23 News, we love getting out into our community and serving those who make it such a nice place to call home. On Tuesday, News Reporter Chelsea Barton spent the day teaching filling in at Big Sandy Elementary School, helping a kindergarten class as part of Tuscaloosa County’s Junior Achievement program.
Decades after assaults, new technology helped identify man who may have been responsible
After decades of cold case limbo, new technology advances have finally given several sexual assault victims the closure they deserve. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit on Thursday said the cases, which happened in 1991 and 2004 in Tuscaloosa County and in 2004 in El Paso County, Colorado, were connected after samples of the suspect’s DNA from the 1991 case was submitted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to Parabon NanoLabs in October 2021.
Greene County residents concerned over GreeneTrack shutdown
Greene County residents say they’re worried about future financial insecurities in the area after GreeneTrack in Eutaw shut down this week. The electronic bingo and race betting facility has long been one of the county’s biggest employers, with nearly 100 workers. Those workers spend their money near where they work, meaning that money is gone for other local businesses, restaurants and service providers.
Alabama expected to hire Tommy Rees as new offensive coordinator
Alabama seems to have filled its vacancy at offensive coordinator. Multiple media outlets report that the Crimson Tide has a deal with Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees to be its new OC. Rees, who has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons, was in Tuscaloosa on Thursday to...
