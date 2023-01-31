ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Burst of winter weather created messy morning commute for Pittsburgh area

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

Another burst of winter in Pittsburgh made for a messy and treacherous Tuesday morning commute.

There was one call after another for emergency crews because of the dicey driving conditions.

PHOTOS: Snow blanketed parts of the Pittsburgh region on the last day of January

On the Parkway East, there was a two-vehicle accident. In the Hill District, a city police SUV slid into a parked car on Centre Avenue.

On Peebles Road, a car slid off the road.

And in Washington County, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-70.

RELATED CONTENT: Tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-70; Hazmat called

Channel 11 asked a resident on Rossmoor Avenue in Brookline how the city’s response has been to clearing the snow.

“We are a secondary street here, said Jane Zanone. “And we park back in the alley and the alleys never cleared.

Stephanie Glenn of Brookline said she thinks the response has gotten better.

“Actually lately, in the last couple of years, they’re doing a much better job,” she said. “Especially on this street.”

Pittsburgh’s Department of Public works advises residents to contact them 24 hours after the snowfall has ended to report a street that needs plowed or salted.

TRENDING NOW:

  • State Farm, Progressive have stopped insuring some Kia, Hyundai vehicles
  • 15-year-old killed in rollover crash in Beaver County
  • Mother killed, daughter critically injured in Ellwood City shooting
  • VIDEO: Lawyer for woman charged in fatal Ross Township hit-and-run says client had ‘no idea’ she hit anyone
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • Comments / 1

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    wtae.com

    Pittsburgh remembers Snowmageddon 13 years later

    PITTSBURGH — Pittsburghers are remembering a major weather event on Sunday. It was 13 years ago, Feb. 5, 2010, that Snowmageddon hit the city, dropping more than 20 inches of snow in the area. The storm also affected much of the East Coast of the U.S., dropping two to...
    PITTSBURGH, PA
    Tribune-Review

    Motorists will face I-79 delays starting Tuesday between Neville Island Bridge and I-279

    Motorists who regularly use Interstate 79 may want to consider giving themselves extra time to get where they’re going starting Tuesday. PennDOT has announced beginning on that Tuesday morning there will be daylight and overnight lane restrictions on I-79 in Glenfield, Sewickley Hills, and Franklin Park and Kilbuck, Ohio, and Aleppo townships in Allegheny County, weather permitting.
    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Vehicle crashes into house in Pittsburgh, at least 1 injured

    A vehicle crashed into a house in Pittsburgh Friday afternoon. Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were sent to the 1500 block of Arlington Avenue in Allentown at around 3:55 p.m. Investigators say at least one person was taken to a hospital. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
    PITTSBURGH, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2023

    Email us at webstaff@wpxi.com to add your fish fry to our list! Please include your church/organization’s name, address, the dates/hours of the fish fry, your organization’s website and cost/menu information.
    PITTSBURGH, PA
    East Coast Traveler

    5 of Our Favorite Burgers in Pittsburgh, PA

    Pittsburgh, PA - If you're in the mood for a burger in Pittsburgh, you've come to the right place. This article will discuss some of the best places to get one. Among them are August Henry's Burger Bar and Burgatory. Whether you're in the mood for a traditional American burger, a vegetarian burger, or anything in between, you'll be able to find it here.
    PITTSBURGH, PA
    WTRF- 7News

    Wrong-way driver leaves 2 injured in crash on US-22

    Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials with the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office tell 7NEWS that an individual driving the wrong direction on US-22 led to an accident that left two injured. On Friday evening an individual driving the wrong way crashed head-on with another vehicle near the Main Street exit to Weirton. Officials say two people […]
    WEIRTON, WV
    abc27.com

    25 movies filmed in Pennsylvania

    PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — It’s no surprise that Pennsylvania has been featured in countless films throughout the years. Take a look at abc27’s list to see if you knew these movies were filmed in Pennsylvania. All information for this article was sourced from IMDb. Adventureland (2009) “Adventureland,” starring...
    PENNSYLVANIA STATE
    CBS Pittsburgh

    Suspect in deadly Christmas Eve collision turns himself in

    SEWICKLEY HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) - Allegheny County police said the man wanted in connection with a deadly collision in Sewickley Heights turned himself in on Saturday.Police were called to a crash on Fern Hollow Road on Christmas Eve and found an Audi had left the roadway and ended up on a hillside.As a result of the crash, two women were taken to the hospital for injuries, where one later died.Police said they determined 18-year-old Luke Flowers, 18, was responsible.Flowers will be in the Allegheny County Jail until his arraignment.
    ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
    wtae.com

    Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills

    PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
    PENN HILLS, PA
    WPXI Pittsburgh

    WPXI Pittsburgh

    Pittsburgh, PA
    117K+
    Followers
    144K+
    Post
    36M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

     https://www.wpxi.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy