Burst of winter weather created messy morning commute for Pittsburgh area

Another burst of winter in Pittsburgh made for a messy and treacherous Tuesday morning commute.

There was one call after another for emergency crews because of the dicey driving conditions.

On the Parkway East, there was a two-vehicle accident. In the Hill District, a city police SUV slid into a parked car on Centre Avenue.

On Peebles Road, a car slid off the road.

And in Washington County, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-70.

Channel 11 asked a resident on Rossmoor Avenue in Brookline how the city’s response has been to clearing the snow.

“We are a secondary street here, said Jane Zanone. “And we park back in the alley and the alleys never cleared.

Stephanie Glenn of Brookline said she thinks the response has gotten better.

“Actually lately, in the last couple of years, they’re doing a much better job,” she said. “Especially on this street.”

Pittsburgh’s Department of Public works advises residents to contact them 24 hours after the snowfall has ended to report a street that needs plowed or salted.

