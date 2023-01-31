Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Ukraine Threatens Boycott of Paris 2024; IOC Warns of Olympic Charter Violation
Ukraine and the IOC appear to be at odds as the organization explores a path for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at Paris 2024. Ukraine and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) appear to be at odds as the organization explores a path for Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate at next year’s 2024 Olympics in Paris.
swimswam.com
LEN Announces Nominees for 2022 European Swimmers of the Year Awards
Kristof Milak is one of three World Record breakers nominated for the 2022 LEN European Male Swimmer of the Year. Public vote is open through February 10. Current photo via Simone Castrovillari/LEN. LEN, the governing body for European Aquatics, has opened public voting for its 2022 LEN Awards, honoring the...
Comments / 0