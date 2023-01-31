Read full article on original website
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
Ten without a home, one sent to hospital from afternoon apartment fire in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One resident was sent to the hospital after a Friday afternoon fire at an apartment complex in the City of Green Bay. According to a release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the 2700 block of Humboldt Road around 12:30 p.m., where they found smoke showing on the rear of a two-story apartment building.
Bellevue man killed in vehicle crash
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal, single-vehicle crash in the Village of Ledgeview. Around 12:35 P.M. Friday, the Ledgeview Fire Department and County Rescue responded to a report of a crash on Glenmore Road east of I-43. The preliminary investigation finds that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was traveling east when it left the roadway, went down an embankment onto a frozen river and striking the east bank. The driver, a 64-year-old Village of Bellevue man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short-time later. He’s not being identified pending notification of relatives.
Missing Girl, 17, Likely Froze to Death After Driving Into a Ditch in Rural Wisconsin: Officials
Authorities believe they found the body of Daniela Itzel Velazquez who was last seen Sunday on foot and whose abandoned car was found by the road later that day Officials in Wisconsin believe they have found the remains of a missing teenager who likely froze to death in frigid temperatures. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen on foot Sunday near Blake Road in her hometown of Wrightstown, according to a missing person bulletin shard by the Brown County Sheriff's Office. Capt. David Poteat said her mother reported her missing later that day...
One hurt, 10 displaced by Green Bay apartment fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire in the bedroom of a Green Bay apartment sent one person to the hospital and means 10 people will need to find another place to stay for now. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department rushed to a two-story apartment building on the 2700-block of Humboldt Road at 12:30 Friday afternoon. They had the fire out in 10 minutes, but there was smoke damage to the building.
Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine
(WLUK) -- A woman suspected of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
Green Bay Police Identify Two Killed on Elkay Lane
Authorities identify man who died in Marinette County apartment fire
Green Bay Police give insight into process following double homicide on Elkay Lane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the double homicide on Elkay Lane in Green Bay over the weekend, the Green Bay Police Department is sharing how they emotionally process seeing a traumatic crime scene. In the criminal complaint for suspect Richard Sotka, investigators recounted seeing pools of blood and...
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
Green Bay woman accused of setting house on fire while ex-husband was inside, charged with arson
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing two charges nearly one year after she allegedly started a fire in her own home while her ex-husband was inside. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tracey Lynch was charged with arson and first degree endangering safety after allegedly starting a fire in her own home. Back in February 2022 around 10:30 p.m., a call came in about a suspicious situation in the area of Goodell Street.
Green Bay man charged with killing girlfriend, friend
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Green Bay man admitted killing his girlfriend and her friend, prosecutors allege. Richard Sotka, 48, was arrested Sunday in Arkansas, less than a day after the two women were fatally stabbed on Green Bay's east side. The victims were identified in the criminal complaint...
Name of man killed in Wausaukee fire released
Police investigating death of man in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of a man in Sturgeon Bay. At about 6:48 a.m., Sturgeon Bay Police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for an unconscious man on the side of the road. Police found an “adult middle-aged man” dead....
Complaint: Suspect says humiliation was motive behind Green Bay double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Details surrounding the double homicide in Green Bay have been released, and the suspect reportedly admitted to committing the crimes. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 48-year-old Richard Sotka is charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., officers were sent to Elkay Lane after a 911 call reported that a woman was covered in blood.
Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution (GBCI). Letters from a bipartisan coalition -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village -- were sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections.
Green Bay homeless man accused of stabbing after altercation formally charged
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 55-year-old homeless man suspected of stabbing another homeless man during an alleged altercation has been officially charged. Joseph Roberts, 55, is accused of stabbing a 40-year-old, causing non-life-threatening injuries on January 26, 2023, in the 2000 block of Holmgren Way. The Brown County...
