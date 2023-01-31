ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
WIBW

37 Kansas rural mural projects completed in 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, 37 murals were completed in 14 Kansas communities. On February 3, Governor Laura Kelly announced this accomplishment. These projects were completed through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) Rural Mural and Public Art Grant Programming. “These murals celebrate the beauty of Kansas and...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Turnpike Authority announces upgrades to K-TAG app, website

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Upgrades to the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s website and mobile app were announced Friday. The improved platforms are part of KTA’s move to becoming a cashless system in 2024, officials said. With a user-focused design, the new MyKTAG mobile app will allow travelers to manage...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly announced state incentives will fuel a major economic expansion. At a 5 p.m. news conference, Kelly said Integra Technologies in Wichita will build a one-million square foot semiconductor facility. She said it’s a $1.8 billion investment that will create 2,000 jobs, plus more than 3,000 additional jobs through suppliers, construction labor and other service positions.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Chinese balloon sightings reported over Kansas, Missouri

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pentagon confirms a Chinese balloon is passing from west to east across the U.S., and people in Kansas and Missouri say they’ve seen it. The balloon first was detected Thursday over sensitive military sites in Montana. Friday morning, a viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of a shiny object she spotted high in the skies northeast of Sabetha just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday. Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public. Students...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Dept. of Ed shares Career & Technical Education program success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month – a time to raise awareness of the achievements and accomplishments CTE programs bring to Kansas. To recognize Kansas CTE programs, the Kansas Department of Education shared the success the department has seen for its educational programs.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

KS Lottery preparing for influx of bets ahead of Super Bowl 57

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Lottery is preparing for an influx of sports bets before Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off. Sportsbooks launched in Kansas Sept. 1, 2022, and, according to Kansas Lottery’s Public Information Officer Cory Thone, it has been an overall success.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Sunday forecast: Nice weather continuing today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was nice and windy and today will be warm and not windy at all with more sunshine. Expect highs this afternoon in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly sunny skies and west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will stay on the warmer side in the mid to upper 30s making for an okay start to Monday morning. Already warm in the morning, Monday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low 60s. Breezy south winds return Monday and a cold front is expected Monday evening.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy