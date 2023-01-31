Read full article on original website
37 Kansas rural mural projects completed in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, 37 murals were completed in 14 Kansas communities. On February 3, Governor Laura Kelly announced this accomplishment. These projects were completed through the Office of Rural Prosperity’s (ORP) Rural Mural and Public Art Grant Programming. “These murals celebrate the beauty of Kansas and...
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
Kansas Turnpike Authority announces upgrades to K-TAG app, website
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Upgrades to the Kansas Turnpike Authority’s website and mobile app were announced Friday. The improved platforms are part of KTA’s move to becoming a cashless system in 2024, officials said. With a user-focused design, the new MyKTAG mobile app will allow travelers to manage...
Gov. Kelly makes major economic development announcement
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly announced state incentives will fuel a major economic expansion. At a 5 p.m. news conference, Kelly said Integra Technologies in Wichita will build a one-million square foot semiconductor facility. She said it’s a $1.8 billion investment that will create 2,000 jobs, plus more than 3,000 additional jobs through suppliers, construction labor and other service positions.
Chinese balloon sightings reported over Kansas, Missouri
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Pentagon confirms a Chinese balloon is passing from west to east across the U.S., and people in Kansas and Missouri say they’ve seen it. The balloon first was detected Thursday over sensitive military sites in Montana. Friday morning, a viewer sent 13 NEWS a photo of a shiny object she spotted high in the skies northeast of Sabetha just before 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Kansas students compete in entrepreneurship competition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas students got a chance to test their business skills Thursday. Junior Achievement of Kansas hosted an entrepreneurship competition at Washburn University. The competing middle and high school students showed their projects off to a panel of judges, before opening their displays to the public. Students...
Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say
TOPEKA, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) - The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of...
Dept. of Ed shares Career & Technical Education program success
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month – a time to raise awareness of the achievements and accomplishments CTE programs bring to Kansas. To recognize Kansas CTE programs, the Kansas Department of Education shared the success the department has seen for its educational programs.
KS Lottery preparing for influx of bets ahead of Super Bowl 57
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Lottery is preparing for an influx of sports bets before Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off. Sportsbooks launched in Kansas Sept. 1, 2022, and, according to Kansas Lottery’s Public Information Officer Cory Thone, it has been an overall success.
Sunday forecast: Nice weather continuing today
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was nice and windy and today will be warm and not windy at all with more sunshine. Expect highs this afternoon in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly sunny skies and west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will stay on the warmer side in the mid to upper 30s making for an okay start to Monday morning. Already warm in the morning, Monday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low 60s. Breezy south winds return Monday and a cold front is expected Monday evening.
