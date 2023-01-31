TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Yesterday was nice and windy and today will be warm and not windy at all with more sunshine. Expect highs this afternoon in the upper 50s to low 60s with mostly sunny skies and west winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will stay on the warmer side in the mid to upper 30s making for an okay start to Monday morning. Already warm in the morning, Monday will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures in the low 60s. Breezy south winds return Monday and a cold front is expected Monday evening.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO