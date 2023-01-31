Read full article on original website
Tree falls onto Congers home amid heavy winds
Mike Graziano, the homeowner, told News 12 he was relieved no one was hurt.
‘It was a loud noise’ Fallen tree damages car in Paterson
No injuries were reported when a tree fell on a car in Paterson Friday afternoon.
Multiple Nassau County fire departments extinguish Flower Hill commercial building fire
Officers say they responded to a fire on Northern Boulevard before 6 p.m.
Middletown Flea Market condemned due to safety hazards
Videos and photos sent to News 12 from inside the Middletown Flea Market show collapsed ceiling tiles, pools of dirty water on tarps and wet insulation on the floor. Middletown officials confirm that the building on Dolson Avenue has been condemned by the Building Department after air quality tests performed determined there to be hazardous health conditions inside.
Fire damages barn and field in Goshen; no injuries reported
Orange County Fire Control says it started around 8 p.m. and still wasn't contained about two hours later.
Foul smell forces Bridgeport apartment complex residents to open windows as temperature plummets
Many of the residents impacted by the odor are seniors and people with disabilities who have been forced to open their windows to freezing temperatures.
Orange County Fire Control responds to wood shop barn fire in Goshen
Authorities say no homes are in danger.
Takedown of suspected Chinese spy balloon impacts flights at Westchester County Airport
Weary travelers finally reached their destination at the Westchester County Airport after their flights were delayed by the takedown of the balloon.
Suffolk police: Lindenhurst man dies following fall into canal
Don Seddio, 65, fell into the canal behind 990 Pacific Street at around 10 p.m. Friday night, according to Suffolk homicide detectives.
Video shows migrants struggling to stay warm overnight at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal
Asylum seekers at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal migrant facility are urging the city to improve conditions after they had to sleep in the cold. News 12 received video from an asylum seeker that shows people inside the center sleeping with their jackets on and struggling to stay warm. He told...
Ossining church welcomes people seeking warmth during bitter blast
Beds were made and food was prepared at Grace Episcopal Church in Ossining in anticipation of people seeking a warm spot.
Pedestrian fatally struck in town of Newburgh
Rescuers tried to save the victim, but they died on the scene from their injuries.
FDNY: 4 injured in Brooklyn building blaze
The FDNY responded to a building fire in Brooklyn early Friday morning. Fire officials say they were dispatched to 209 Underhill Ave. at St. John's Place for a first floor fire at 5 a.m. Four injuries were listed with one being serious. It's unclear what caused the fire.
First responders on the scene of Yonkers multi-car crash
The collision happened on Nepperhan Avenue near New School Street.
Police seek information in I-84 crash that killed local mom, phlebotomist
State police are asking witnesses to come forward after a crash in the town of Wallkill last weekend that killed Sara Williams - a mother and Orange County phlebotomist who just celebrated her 35th birthday.
Bronx family hopes to locate missing family member with Alzheimer's amid frigid temperatures
Rosa Lopez's stepdaughter said her father and Lopez were returning to their apartment Friday around 5:30 p.m. when Lopez wandered off from the car.
NYPD seeks 3 in connection to Brooklyn nightclub robberies
One of the three is believed to have stolen cellphones, wallets and cash from people’s pockets inside the clubs – including Elsewhere and Avant Gardner in East Williamsburg.
Police ramp up efforts to solve probe of Sayreville councilwoman's fatal shooting
Police are now asking for the public's help and set up electronic boards asking the community for any information connected to Wednesday night's shooting death of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour.
Police: Driver recovering from serious injuries following crash in West Islip
Police say a driver in a BMW was driving westbound when the car crashed into an eastbound Toyota Sedan attempting to turn left into a parking lot.
