Although Spotify reported a €231 million Q4 2022 operating loss earlier this week, its shares have rebounded by north of 20 percent since the performance analysis released. During today’s trading hours, the per-share value of Spotify stock (NYSE: SPOT) increased by about 3.71 percent from Wednesday’s close to finish at $122.57. The figure represents a roughly 22 percent improvement from SPOT’s day-end value on Monday, when shares were hovering around $100 apiece, and an almost 50 percent jump throughout the past month.
Spotify’s ‘Preferred Distributor’ List now includes 23 companies — up from only five just a few years ago. Since 2018, Spotify has enabled artists to upload their tracks onto the platform directly through Spotify For Artists, which is accessible through a Spotify-approved list of distributors. However, the list of recommended distributors began with only five. Now that list has expanded to include 23 distribution companies.
Drake is the first artist to reach 75 billion streams on Spotify. Now the rapper says the platform should offer bonuses to artists who reach streaming thresholds—like athletes. Drake made the proposal via an Instagram Story on Wednesday evening, following a tweet from chart data. “We should get bonuses...

