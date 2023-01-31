Although Spotify reported a €231 million Q4 2022 operating loss earlier this week, its shares have rebounded by north of 20 percent since the performance analysis released. During today’s trading hours, the per-share value of Spotify stock (NYSE: SPOT) increased by about 3.71 percent from Wednesday’s close to finish at $122.57. The figure represents a roughly 22 percent improvement from SPOT’s day-end value on Monday, when shares were hovering around $100 apiece, and an almost 50 percent jump throughout the past month.

2 DAYS AGO