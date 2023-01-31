Greene County residents say they’re worried about future financial insecurities in the area after GreeneTrack in Eutaw shut down this week. The electronic bingo and race betting facility has long been one of the county’s biggest employers, with nearly 100 workers. Those workers spend their money near where they work, meaning that money is gone for other local businesses, restaurants and service providers.

GREENE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO