University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
wvua23.com
Alabama’s Hidden History: February 2023 honorees
WVUA 23 and the Murphy African American Museum are honoring Alabamians who have made a difference every day in February. Profiles of Alabama Hidden History is sponsored by BankFirst. Feb. 1: Joqueline Richardson. Jocqueline Richardson began her music career at 12 by playing piano in church. Since then, she’s spent...
wvua23.com
University of Alabama announces massive donation as Shelby retires
Thanks to U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, the University of Alabama just got a lot more money it can spend on ensuring it can hire quality faculty and continue its goal of educating the next generation of leaders. On Friday, UA announced the Shelby Endowment for Distinguished Faculty is getting $100...
wvua23.com
Health Matters: National Center on Forensics
Did you know health care and forensic sciences often use the same skills? The University of Alabama recently opened up the National Center on Forensics, and this organization will help the state alleviate a backlog in Alabama’s medical legal system. UA Institute for Rural Research Founder Dr. John Higgenbotham...
wvua23.com
Spirit of Alabama: Family bringing fresh milk back in Gordo
Have you ever tasted fresh milk? I mean really farm fresh, ice-cold whole milk. If you’d like to and you live in West Alabama, all it takes is a quick drive. Circle J. Dairy is part of Junkin Farms north of Gordo. Ralph Junkin Jr. fondly remembers working with dairy cows with his late father.
wvua23.com
WVUA 23 reporter gets kindergartners excited about learning
Here at WVUA 23 News, we love getting out into our community and serving those who make it such a nice place to call home. On Tuesday, News Reporter Chelsea Barton spent the day teaching filling in at Big Sandy Elementary School, helping a kindergarten class as part of Tuscaloosa County’s Junior Achievement program.
wvua23.com
Chamber honors Shelby, top volunteers at annual celebration
Top volunteers and a now-retired U.S. senator were among those honored Thursday at the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama‘s 122nd annual celebration. The event, hosted at the University of Alabama’s Bryant Conference Center, welcomed U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby home to West Alabama as he begins his retirement after decades serving the state and country.
wvua23.com
Greene County residents concerned over GreeneTrack shutdown
Greene County residents say they’re worried about future financial insecurities in the area after GreeneTrack in Eutaw shut down this week. The electronic bingo and race betting facility has long been one of the county’s biggest employers, with nearly 100 workers. Those workers spend their money near where they work, meaning that money is gone for other local businesses, restaurants and service providers.
wvua23.com
Downtown Northport parking lot feud: City, lot owners at odds over rental agreement
Some residents who live near historic downtown Northport say they’re worried upcoming events in the area won’t have enough parking for visitors after the owners of a much-used lot put up barriers and no-parking signs. The parking lot on Main Street across from City Cafe closed about a...
wvua23.com
Alabama expected to hire Tommy Rees as new offensive coordinator
Alabama seems to have filled its vacancy at offensive coordinator. Multiple media outlets report that the Crimson Tide has a deal with Notre Dame assistant Tommy Rees to be its new OC. Rees, who has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator the past three seasons, was in Tuscaloosa on Thursday to...
wvua23.com
Let’s groove: Tickets on sale now for Amphitheater concerts
If you’re a music fan, odds are good the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater has at least one concert coming up this year you’d be willing to shell out and buy tickets for. For contemporary Christian fans, Lauren Daigle is performing April 13, with Andrew Ripp. Tickets start out at $22.50, not including Ticketmaster fees. Interested in tickets? Check out what’s available right here.
