Minnesota State

Southern Minnesota News

House GOP Votes To Oust Democrat Omar From Major Committee

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans have voted to oust Democratic Rep. llhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The vote in a raucous session on Thursday to remove the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker came after her past comments critical of Israel. It’s an escalation of tensions in the new...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

U.S. Tracking Possible Chinese Spy Balloon Last Seen Over Montana

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. says it is tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been spotted over U.S. airspace for a couple days. The Pentagon decided not to shoot it down due to risks of harm for people on the ground. A senior defense official says the U.S. has “very high confidence” it is a Chinese high-altitude balloon, and says it was flying over sensitive sites to collect information. One of the places the balloon was spotted was Montana, which is home to one of the nation’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive information.
MONTANA STATE

